Sunderland fan and women's football trailblazer Jane Purdon inspiring next generation with new book
Sunderland fan Jane Purdon has discussed her new book as she seeks to inspire the next generation of women writers.
Purdon was previously secretary at her childhood club Sunderland but has now released her book ‘The Homecoming: The Lionesses and Beyond’.
The book details how she was brought up in the North East and was introduced to football by watching Sunderland at Roker Park alongside her father.
And Purdon, speaking ahead of this summer’s hotly-anticipated World Cup in Australia, said: ‘The Homecoming: the Lionesses and Beyond celebrates the Lionesses' triumph at last summer's Euros.
“We've now got another huge tournament to look forward to, as we're only weeks away from the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The Lionesses' squad for the tournament has been announced, and there's a lot to be excited about.”
The former UK Sport Head of Governance also helped create what is thought to be the first fan magazine in England dedicated to women’s football. called ‘Born Kicking’, which Purdon ran during the 1990s.
Purdon be at Waterstones in Sunderland on Thursday 22 June at 5.30pm and will be doing a Q&A on 'The Homecoming.' She is also at Durham Waterstones on Saturday 24 June at 11.00am.