News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Sunderland fan and women's football trailblazer Jane Purdon inspiring next generation with new book

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Jane PurdonJane Purdon
Jane Purdon

Sunderland fan Jane Purdon has discussed her new book as she seeks to inspire the next generation of women writers. 

Purdon was previously secretary at her childhood club Sunderland but has now released her book ‘The Homecoming: The Lionesses and Beyond’. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The book details how she was brought up in the North East and was introduced to football by watching Sunderland at Roker Park alongside her father.

And Purdon, speaking ahead of this summer’s hotly-anticipated World Cup in Australia, said: ‘The Homecoming: the Lionesses and Beyond celebrates the Lionesses' triumph at last summer's Euros. 

Most Popular

“We've now got another huge tournament to look forward to, as we're only weeks away from the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The Lionesses' squad for the tournament has been announced, and there's a lot to be excited about.”

The former UK Sport Head of Governance also helped create what is thought to be the first fan magazine in England dedicated to women’s football. called ‘Born Kicking’, which Purdon ran during the 1990s. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Purdon be at Waterstones in Sunderland on Thursday 22 June at 5.30pm and will be doing a Q&A on 'The Homecoming.' She is also at Durham Waterstones on Saturday 24 June at 11.00am.

Related topics:SunderlandFootball