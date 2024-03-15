Sunderland Boxers Taste Lancashire Success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three local boxers based at Wearmouth ABC under coach John Stubbs and forming Team Tenacity are celebrating winning their recent bouts on two shows in Lancashire organised by Manchester promoter Steve Woods by his VIP Promotions.

Welterweight Travis Waters beat Edvinias Puplauskas on the Bolton show knocking him out in the first of six scheduled rounds with a powerful right to the head meaning that highly rated Waters is now undefeated in his six professional matches including three six rounders. In four of the fights rising prospect Waters has ended the bout early.

Lightweight boxer Adam Reichard won his fourth paid bout on points beating Dorset’s Stefan Vincent on the show at Blackpool Winter Gardens where super welterweight Beau Smith at just twenty and in his second professional fight easily saw off Newark’s veteran and highly entertaining journeyman Fonz Alexander to complete the success of the Sunderland trio.

All eyes are now on the VIP show to be held at Rainton Meadows Arena on Saturday 4th May when Waters, Reichard and Smith will be seeking to make signature performances to impress the local crowd. At present a ten-round bout between Sunderland boxer Jordan Ellison and Tommy Hodgson from North Shields is scheduled as main event in a competition for British Boxing’s Northern Area Super Lightweight belt. Cramlington’s Connor Samms is looking forward to making his professional debut on the Rainton show, stating: "I’m just buzzing to get going as a pro and show everyone how much I’ve improved since my amateur days."

Tenacity boxers are still fighting on what is known as ‘small hall’ where rising prospects can build their fan base through ticket sales and the onus is very much on them to do so. "I don’t yet know who I’ll be boxing in Rainton’ explained Waters, ‘but it’s planned over six rounds. I’m delighted at how I’ve been getting the wins and should soon be in contention for longer, more challenging fights hopefully for an area title and maybe before the end of the year. Meanwhile the Rainton show will hopefully attract lots of local support. We’re counting on it."