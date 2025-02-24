Sunderland boxers shine on Newcastle show

Boxers from across the region competed on a show organised by promoter Mervyn Turner’s Shamrock Boxing Promotions and staged at Newcastle’s Walker Activity Dome. Speaking on social media Turner commended a ‘great line up of experienced and novice professionals showing the depth of talent in the area'.

These included highly regarded super welterweight Travis Waters who topped the bill and won his six-round bout with Costa Rican fighter José Aguirre on points.

"My hands were bruised," said Waters in post-fight interview adding: "Aguirre was goading me to hit him, so I did with every punch and combination in the book. As an amateur I was always a counterpuncher it’s my best asset and that was the best I’ve show it as a professional.

"One of my best performances. I’m next out on the VIP show at Sunderland Live in April in what will be my first ten-rounder. I’m hoping to have big news to announce about that fight soon."

Aaron Bird celebrates debut professional boxing win

Sunderland lightweight Aaron Bird made his professional debut on the show and according to Turner ‘brought an army of fans and didn’t disappoint as he won what everyone thought was a tough match against a very game Mexican fighter Alexander Morales. The bird is in flight'.

"I was pleased to win my first professional fight," stated Bird. "It went as planned over the four rounds. I boxed to my pace not rushing in enjoying the experience and aware that my opponent was durable.

"He has lost some fights it’s true, but he’s also won a few so I wasn’t underestimating him. Now I can get back to attempting to play golf and eating what I like until the next fight camp."

Nineteen-year-old Bird lives in Ryhope with his parents and older brother who also tried boxing but ‘gave up as he knew that he’d never fill my boots’ joked Aaron adding: "I train at Ryhope Boxing Gym and have done up to 11 sessions a week in preparation for my debut fight.

Sunderland's Aaron Bird in debut professional boxing action

"I’ve joined the professional ranks quite young as I needed a change from amateur boxing where I’d become a bit stale. I’ve been working with my main coach Anthony Miller since the day I started aged eleven and am planning on going all the way with him as I’m totally committed to my boxing, or I wouldn’t do it.

"I enjoy the support of my family who never miss my fights even when they’ve been far away. I also draw some inspiration from American boxer Caleb Plant whose story is as fascinating outside the ring as inside."

Bird is on the books of Jamie Sheldon’s One Empire Management and is keen ‘to express how grateful I am to my sponsors for KB Electrical Services, Empire Asbestos, Transform Loft Solutions, Abco Beverages and Countrywide Ground Maintenance for their generosity. Further potential sponsors can contact me on Instagram @aaronbird01'.

Also winning were Sunderland’s middleweight Beau Smith, 21, who beat veteran Lancastrian boxer Dale Arrowsmith to secure his fourth professional victory.

Newcastle’s Leon Musson, 23, gained his fifth points victory in eighteen months as a professional beating Nottinghamshire’s Connor Meanwell also over four rounds.

"It’s been eight months without a bout, and I feel like I was never away," said Smith, adding: "I’m hoping that 2025 is going to be a very busy year.’ Musson is happy ‘to be racking up the wins and stepping up the levels."

Waters and Smith will join Sunderland’s Adam Reichard, 24, to box at Sunderland Live on 5th April on a VIP show organised by their manager Manchester’s Steve Wood.

This will be super lightweight Reichard’s seventh professional contest and like Smith he will be hoping for his first stoppage victory learning from Waters who will be looking for his sixth.