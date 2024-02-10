Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Undefeated Sunderland professional boxer Travis Waters has bagged a key sponsorship deal to help his career going forward.

The 27-year-old super-welterweight puncher last fought at the Beacon of Light on Josh Kelly's undercard, scoring a knockout against Mykhailo Sovtus to extend the former Thornhill School pupil's record to five wins from five fights.

Waters has just returned from a training camp in Spain ahead of two scheduled fights, one in Bolton and another in the North East at the Rainton Meadows Arena and will be backed by GKB Financial Planning as his primary sponsor.

GKB Financial Planning Limited is based in Sunderland and is a principal partner or the FTSE100 listed company St James’s Place Wealth Management. The company's logo will be on Travis' training wear, robe and shorts for his fights going forward.

GKB currently sponsor numerous local sports teams and charities and after being introduced to Waters after a previous fight were struck by his dedication and passion for the sport and say that they are more than happy to help him out on what they hope to be his journey to the national and international stage.

"The sponsorship is a massive help going forward as it helps pay towards medical costs. Training costs and travelling and overnight expenses leading up to the next fights," Waters explained.

"My Plans for 2024 are to fight first at Bolton Wanderers' stadium on March 2 (opponent to be confirmed). And next April 27, I fight at the Rainton Meadows Arena. The fights will be two more six-rounders to gain rounds and then maybe one more fight around June/July time.