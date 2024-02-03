Some of Europe's best young tennis talent heading to Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rising tennis stars from across Europe will be descending on Silksworth this week for what is being billed as the most prestigious junior team event in the world.

From Friday February 9 until Sunday February 11, Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre will host the 2024 Tennis Europe Winter Cups by Dunlop. The tournament will see the top eight boys’ and girls’ teams compete in the 12 and Under Final Rounds to become continental champions.

Following qualifying rounds at the end of January, the boys' tournament will see hosts Great Britain face Finland, Czechia, Austria, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Some of Europe's best young tennis players will be arriving in Sunderland.

The Girls' Under 12 competition will see Great Britain take on Estonia, Czechia, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland and Ukraine.

The centre is run by Everyone Active Sunderland. Representative Ian Bradgate, said: “We are delighted to be holding a tournament of such international standing at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre. “Being chosen to host this event is something we are enormously proud of and it is brilliant that members of the local community are getting involved. “Some of these players could go on to enjoy fantastic professional careers and it is exciting to think that we are a big part of their journey.”

The opening ceremony will be attended by Mayor of Sunderland Dorothy Trueman, Tennis Europe and Lawn Tennis Association representatives, local schools and county officials. Cllr Trueman said: “This is one of the most important tournaments in international junior tennis and it’s brilliant to be welcoming it back to Sunderland. “Our city has a proud history of delivering world class international tennis events and it is testament to Sunderland’s proven ability to successfully stage high profile sporting and cultural events that this prestigious event has chosen to come here for an eighth time. “The tournament has produced some of the world’s greatest players over the years and I hope seeing the tennis superstars of the future in action will encourage more young people to try out the excellent facilities and tennis coaching sessions we have here in Sunderland.”