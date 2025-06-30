Slingshot Poppy leaves travelling supporters jubilant after faultless ARC Puppy Cup run

A rousing rendition of Flower of Scotland could be heard from afar when enthusiastic owner Craig Armstrong won his first Category Two competition at Sunderland on Friday evening.

A party of more than 50 racegoers made the six-hour plus round trip to the Newcastle Road venue to cheer on odds-on favourite Slingshot Poppy who had qualified for the £7,500 Arena Racing Company Puppy Cup final.

The October ’23 brindled bitch entered the final unbeaten after winning her respective heat and semifinal. And she made no mistake when it mattered most by powering to a six-length victory ahead of runner-up Jacktavern Chief and local hero Witton Versace.

It marked Craig’s biggest success on track since first dipping his toe into greyhound ownership 18 months ago where he has struck partnerships with retired professional footballer Brain Fairbairn and Irish handler Pat Buckley.

Slingshot Poppy - the 2025 ARC Puppy Cup champion.

Craig said afterwards the night will live long in his memory.

“We’ve been in greyhound racing for less than two years – this is unbelievable,” said Craig.

“When she crossed the line, there was a euphoric feeling. I’m so proud of everyone who helped to make this happen, you could see what it meant to people when the result was confirmed.

“She was in perfect condition for the race, and credit to Pat Buckley for a wonderful training performance.

“A big thank you to Sunderland Stadium for putting on a great competition too. We really enjoyed our time, and it was a great competition packed with quality.”

Next on Craig’s radar is the £12,500 Arena Racing Company Northern Flat, which begins next Thursday (July 10) at Newcastle Stadium.

The Scot came closest to landing a Category One prize in this competition 12 months ago when Slingshot Sam finished runner-up to 2024 GBGB Greyhound of the Year Wicky Ned.

Craig is hoping Sam can go one better this year, and is hoping to enter three-times Open Race winner Slingshot Shaz too.

“We’re really looking forward to returning to Newcastle,” said Craig. “Slingshot Sam and Shaz are our two hopes for the ARC Northern Flat.

“We’re dreaming of winning a Category One event now. As for (Slingshot) Poppy, we’ll look at running her in the Irish Puppy Derby before considering the Puppy Cup at Romford in September.”

Greyhound racing continues at Sunderland Stadium on Friday nights and Sunday daytime through the summer. Tickets for all fixtures are available to purchase online.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Arena Racing Company Northern Flat begins at Newcastle Stadium on Thursday, July 10, with the £12,500 final scheduled a fortnight later.