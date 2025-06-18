Shahzana Aslam - an inspiration for the South Asian women and wider cricket community in Durham region (Tyne to Tees)

As a Pakistani Muslim girl who arrived in the UK at the age of five without speaking a word of English, Shahzana found school and social situations overwhelming at first. Navigating cultural and social barriers during that time wasn’t easy, but she was determined to overcome them—building trust and connection within her local, diverse community one step at a time.

Cricket has always been woven into the fabric of Shahzana’s life. From playing in the back garden with family and friends to watching matches together, it’s a shared passion in her household—her mum, dad and brother are all devoted fans.

What she loves most about cricket is its power to unite people across generations, creating moments of joy, belonging, and togetherness.

Later, whilst working for Young Asian Voices on Durham Cricket Foundation’s first Street Cricket hub, a new partnership to bring cricket closer to Sunderland’s communities, she was given the opportunity to train as an ECB Core Coach. It was a natural step which was fitting with her passion for the game, and she completed her training as the first South Asian female coach in Durham Region.

Shahzana Aslam - ECB Core Coach

Shahzana says: “I have never dreamed I will turn my lifelong passion for the game of cricket into a career. Once I completed the training and got my qualification, it became a clear motivator to break down barriers in grassroots cricket for diverse communities and spread the message - cricket welcomes everyone.”

She continues: “My goal with this achievement is to inspire more young people from my community to be involved. I can already see what is happening just with these few changes, by providing opportunities, working with young women to clear the barriers, and creating new pathways.”

Since her ECB Core Coach qualification, Shahzana went on to inspire many young women and girls into cricket through coaching in local schools, clubs, and community centres, winning the Chance to Shine Girls Competition at Lord’s in 2022 and third place at Edgbaston in 2023 with Young Asian Voices Thornhill Girls Club.

Tirelessly and confidently, Shahzana worked to be a role model to young girls and women in the community aiming at breaking down the stereotype that the game of cricket is only for men.

Street Cricket Festival in Sunderland

She goes on to say: “One of my proudest achievements has been setting up a social cricket session for women from diverse backgrounds—many of whom had never had the opportunity to take part in sport before.

"Some lacked confidence didn’t speak much English and had never really had the space to just let go and enjoy themselves. It’s been incredible to watch them walk into the sports hall and feel completely comfortable knowing it’s a women-only group. They could just be themselves. Seeing them laugh, compete, have fun—and ask when the next session is—has been truly rewarding.”.

Shahzana continues: “To all young girls, women who want to get involved in cricket I would just say ‘go for it’ if I could do it, so can you. The opportunity is absolutely amazing, we are the generation that can inspire others, the future generations can benefit from it, we are the example and role model.”.

Since she got her ECB Core Coach qualification, another 11 women started their coaching journeys - as activators and qualifying as ECB Foundation Coaches.

Shahzana at Street Cricket Festival in Sunderland

Shahzana goes on to say: “Representation matters—children see me and feel a sense of connection. I can relate to them culturally, and that really makes a difference. I’ve had young girls and parents tell me they feel more comfortable enrolling because I’m the one leading the sessions. Knowing I once faced language barriers myself, and now I’m here supporting others on their journey, shows how far I’ve come—and how important it is to create safe, inclusive spaces where everyone feels they belong.”

In August 2024 she started her new role as Diverse Communities Inclusion Officer for Durham Cricket Foundation where she continues to drive engagement through cricket in diverse communities, developing new pathways which will emphasise the message that cricket is for everyone.

Since stepping into her role, Shahzana has launched three new initiatives: two new Chance to Shine partnership street cricket programmes in South Shields and Darlington—partially funded by the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner—and a pilot project in partnership with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, designed specifically for children in care and unaccompanied asylum seekers and refugees.

The development of women’s and girl’s cricket remains of a vital importance to Durham Cricket Foundation, and we recognise that cricket holds a unique cultural significance within South Asian communities, therefore through the initiatives Shahzana in her new role is developing, we aim to harness the strength to create powerful, community-led programmes, that break down barriers, inspire pride, and drive social connection and opportunity.

Looking ahead, Shahzana hopes to be a visible role model—someone who opens doors for others and helps build inclusive, welcoming spaces through cricket. She’s passionate about reaching new communities, including those not yet engaged, such as Wearside Women in Need and children in care through work with foster carers and Stockton Borough Council.

Her vision for the future includes creating meaningful new partnerships, strengthening existing relationships, and delivering impactful projects—like the one currently being planned with Durham Police in Darlington, which aims to tackle boredom while supporting young people’s health, wellbeing, and future employment prospects.

Shahzana is also keen to play a bigger role in shaping the Foundation’s Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion action plan. She’s currently working with colleagues to plan and host the first ever South Asian tape ball tournament and hopes to introduce a calendar of cultural events that celebrate diversity, promote unity, and bring more communities into the world of cricket.

She goes on to say: “I’m incredibly proud of my journey in Cricket coaching, a path filled with challenges, growth, and purpose. Grateful to my husband, Parvaiz Aslam and my daughters whose constant support, belief and encouragement helped me rise above self-doubt and fear, reminding me dreams are worth chasing.”.

In conclusion Shahzana aims at inspiring the future generation by saying: “As a South Asian woman, I know first-hand the cultural barriers and stereotypes we are often expected to accept, but we don’t have to! I know we can and are challenging them. My journey is about more than just me, it’s about representation, resilience and rewriting what’s possible. For every girl/woman who’s ever been told “you can’t”- I hope my story helps you believe that you absolutely can.”.