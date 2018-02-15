Sunderland Flames refreshed for Manchester trip

Sunderland Flames return to action away to Manchester Ladies in the Women’s Championship Northern Division Two on Sunday (2pm), writes Clarissa Murphy.

The Flames, sitting in third place in the table, are well-rested for the trip south following a walkover against Kendal, who were unable to travel last weekend.

Coach Chris Jones said: “Although it has been a lengthy break from the field, we are coming from a positive local derby victory.

“The mood is positive among players, the club and coaches and we are excited for the remaining four fixtures of the season.”

So far in the season, the Ashbrooke outfit have won six of their 10 league matches, producing their highest points total, 54, against Manchester in November.

Although, a number of a statistics shine in Flames’ favour, the return match is not expected to be an easy one as the hosts have previously beaten Sunderland at home.

Captain Amber Stonehouse said: “It is always our aim to bring home the victory, but, most importantly we want to enjoy the game and come off the pitch with all players injury-free.

“It has been a few weeks since we had a run-out together, but that can be a positive thing for us as team as players bring a new energy to the field.

“We have impressed ourselves this season with what we have achieved, from our current highest league positioning to recruiting numerous players to the team throughout the year.

“As long as we keep up the hard work and determination, the results will continue to show.”