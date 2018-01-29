Rugby: Durham City turn on style against Hartlepool Rovers, while Horden and Peterlee prove too strong for Stockton

Durham City maintained top spot in Durham/Northumberland Division One thanks to a resounding 52-10 drubbing of Hartlepool Rovers at Hollow Drift.

The visitors worked hard but fell behind to Paul Armstrong’s 32nd-minute try and City never looked back.

They were 21-3 ahead at the break and finished big winners, with Chris Metcalfe touching down twice, supported by further scores from David Elliott, Tom Elliott, Bradley Pears, Peter Dent and Craig Dominick, with Armstrong firing six conversions.

Horden and Peterlee outgunned Stockton 26-5 at Eden Lane.

Stockton defended well until Horden worked a catch and drive and Steve Heckles powered over, with brother David Heckles knocking over a great touchline conversion to make it 7-0.

Front-row forward Groves smashed through tackles to add a second, unconverted try, before the hosts were awarded a penalty try just before half-time, which saw Horden 19-0 ahead.

Stockton responded with a try in the corner, but Horden, who introduced teenagers Bushnal and Greenlaw in the second half, had the final word.

Bushnal made the biggest impact, getting on a great line to score after the forwards and backs combined well.

l Seaham secured a 24-22 victory away to Yarm in Durham/Northumberland Division Three.