Promotion-winning Sunderland manager to feature in new book

A manager who won promotion to the top-flight with Sunderland is set to feature in a new book about how he found his way into the professional game thanks to a wily and legendary scout.

Ken Knighton oversaw Sunderland's promotion to Division One back in 1980.

He has joined Sunderland after being a part of Sheffield Wednesday's coaching team under Jack Charlton but his start in the game was given to him thanks to South Yorkshire-based scout, Mark Crook.

Knighton was one of 114 players helped into the professional game by Crook who ran a pioneering youth club for Wolves in his native Wath-upon-Dearne near Rotherham.

Knighton, a tough defender from Barnsley, had done shifts in his local colliery before training with Crook's team twice a week and then playing for Wolves's Northern Intermediate League side against the likes of the Sheffield clubs, Leeds United and Sunderland and Newcastle United on weekends.

He eventually got the nod to head down to Molineux for further assessment and was signed by Wolves before later having spells with Oldham, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and lastly with The Owls.

Knighton is one of the many interviewees in the forthcoming book, Feeding The Wolves, which tells the incredible story of Crook's operation which ran from 1939-1970 and saw him unearth the likes of World Cup winner Ron Flowers, FA Cup winning heroes George Robledo and Alan Sunderland, Steve Daley and the Knowles brothers Cyril and Peter.

Knighton attended the same Molineux trial as Alan Ball did and was stunned to see them pick him up but not the future England and Arsenal star.

Crook even raided the North East for players with the likes of Jim Barron, Jeff Wealands and Alan Murray all his discoveries.

Future Sunderland assistant Bobby Saxton also found his way into the game courtesy of Crook.

Author of the book, Ashley Ball, said: "Mark's story is one of football's great untold ones.

"Ken's route into the game was unconventional and he talks candidly about his early days and how it essentially made him the tough and strict operator that Sunderland fans would recognise.

"I'm hopeful the book will give an insight into a by-gone age of football and will appeal to fans of the history of the game from all four corners of the country."

The book, which is raising money for The Wolves Foundation and Brampton United JFC, who play on the same pitches Crook's boys did, is available to pre-order from visiting: https://dondearneschoolfootball.wordpress.com/mark-crooks-wath-wolves/