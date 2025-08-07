Young Wearside athletes to benefit from return of Sunderland Sports Fund

Former BBC Look North anchorman and new Fund trustee, Jeff Brown, hosted the restart of the Fund, which helped a generation of gifted youngsters, before being upended by the Covid pandemic.

Long-serving chairman and ex-Sunderland councillor, Les Scott, said: “It’s great to be giving out awards again," before handing out money to three rising stars.

“We are a small charity which tries to make a difference for young people aiming for excellence in their chosen sport, especially sports where funding is hard to come by," he said.

“Not all sports are well-rewarded or supported at the grassroots level - like football, rugby and cricket, for example - and we hope to be there again for talented, young sportspeople coming through who could do with a little help competing, particularly at the national and international level.

“That can be expensive and inevitably incurs travel, accommodation, equipment and coaching costs.

“Sunderland Sports Fund is there to help, in a small way, to ensure promising young athletes are not prohibited, for reasons of costs, from realising their talent and fulfilling their dreams. We’re glad to be back.”

The first recipients of £1,000 bursaries were rugby player Jorja Spoors and two teenagers: swimmer Jacob Barnett and rower Hayden McDonald.

Jorja, of Houghton Rugby Club, received the City of Sunderland bursary to support her in gaining coaching qualifications, having started to coach the Houghton Under-14 girls’ rugby team. Jacob and Hayden both received Sir Martin Laing bursaries.

City of Sunderland swimmer Jacob trains six days a week and is currently competing at county, regional, national and international levels.

Hayden is a member of Sunderland Rowing Club and a student at New College Durham, and says rowing has helped him deal with his autism. He recently came second in national trials and is looking to progress further in the future.

Chair Les Scott said: “We have established a new system of £1,000 bursaries which their sponsor can name, for our most promising athletes.

“Smaller funds will be available for athletes at an earlier stage of their development as our funds increase.”

“The City of Sunderland has provided us with a coaching fund as part of their Health and Wellbeing Programme.

“The trust of my late company chairman, Sir Martin Laing, has provided a fund to make five £1,000 bursaries, the first two of which have now been presented.

“This is the way we see the fund going - local companies and generous entrepreneurs supporting Sunderland kids with our eye on events like the Los Angeles Olympic games in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.”

The Fund has a rich pedigree.

It was founded by Alan Lillington, who competed in the 1952 Olympics, and he was succeeded by former Sunderland player and manager Len Ashurst. Jordan Henderson is its current patron.

More than 650 grants have been awarded over the years, at an average of £250 per award, helping youngsters compete in sports as diverse as badminton, archery, tennis, martial arts, skiing, swimming, fencing, diving and table tennis.

Among the sportspeople the Fund has assisted at the start of their careers are Tony Jeffries, the Olympic boxing bronze medalist; fellow Olympian and distance runner Aly Dixon; and Olympic trampolinist Kat Driscoll.

It also supported Hazel Robson, the Paralympic 100m gold medalist, swimmer Matt Wylie, who won gold in the Rio 2016 Paralympics, and John Robertson, the Paralympic yachting and European champion.

The charity’s great work was set back during the Covid pandemic when it was unable to fundraise, and many of the bodies that had supported the Fund over the years were similarly restricted.

Now, with a revamped committee, the Fund is determined to be bigger and better than it has ever been and continues to make a difference by ensuring talented sportspeople receive help with the expenses of competing.

Les said: “I’m only the third chair of the Fund and it’s first non-athlete.

“People have sometimes asked why I wanted this role - and that was before I took on this current shape - but it is because I love raising funds for worthy causes in Sunderland, and this is truly a worthy cause for our potential young champions of the future.

“The world of fundraising constantly changes.

“Covid was a disaster for bodies like ours, but we believe we now have a model that will revive our fortunes and help competitive sport in Sunderland, offering an opportunity for our young people to win on the highest stages and enhance the reputation of the city.”

At the relaunch, the new grants were handed out by the Deputy Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Melanie Thornton, and the Deputy Mayoress, Carol Hopps, watched by long-time Fund supporter Gary Bennett and Horrible Histories author Terry Deary.

