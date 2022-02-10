Watch: we asked what people think about the Tour of Britain coming to Sunderland
This year, Sunderland will be hosting the Tour of Britain cycle race for the first time.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 2:55 pm
The race will come to our city on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, bringing with it some 100 of the world’s top cyclists.
Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Graeme Miller has said it will “truly be a sight to behold".
We asked folk out and about by Roker Beach – a popular spot for cyclists – what they thought about the event coming to Sunderland.