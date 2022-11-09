Undercard details revealed ahead of Josh Kelly vs Troy Williamson for British title

Josh Kelly

Aaron Chalmers and heavyweight Matty Harris feature alongside North East’s rising stars on card headlined by the British super welterweight championship fight between Darlington’s Williamson and Sunderland-born Josh Kelly on Friday December 2 at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, live on Channel 5.

This night of action includes hometown favourite Chalmers on the bill as he makes his Newcastle boxing debut on his second professional fight. The former Geordie Shore star and MMA fighter came through his first fight against Alexander Zeledon in Liverpool on June 17.

Chalmers will be one of the many talented fighters who command huge support in the pressure of his debut handled with, it is an ideal opportunity for Chalmers to produce a calculated performance now he is accustomed to fight nights in professional boxing. Standing in the way of his fairy-tale win is “Rocky” Ryan Broten (0-1).

“The debut got the ball rolling with things, and to come through it with the win and no damage taken was something I’m obviously pleased with," said Chalmers. "I kept my head and remained calm, but i know what level I can box at, and this huge Newcastle card is my chance to show my progression in the ring."

“The fans can expect me to come into this calculated yet ready-to-end things when the opportunity presents itself. I've never been the fighter to let things go the distance, and if I can get a knockout win in Newcastle then both me and the fans will be happy people.”

"Newcastle is where I made my name, it's the place that moulded me into who I am. I know the people, I’m one of the people, and the fans are going to blow the rough off the place."

Big-hitting Heavyweight ‘Magic’ Matty Harris is on the hunt for a third first-round KO win in a row when he takes on Jiri Surmaj over six rounds.

Former world champion Katharina Thanderz, local rising star Ben Marksby and Newcastle's Jordan Barker-Porter will also all feature on this massive evening of action.

