Tony Jeffries reacts as Pat McCormack GUARANTEES Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020
Pat McCormack secured a bronze medal welterweight Olympic boxing competition in Tokyo this morning – and has a chance at silver and gold.
The 26-year-old Washington-born amateur has been tipped by some as Team GB’s best boxer and lived up to that name with another dominant win in the last eight.
Fighting in the early hours of the morning UK time, Pat McCormack beat Uzbekistan's Bobo Baturov via a 4-1 split decision to reach the welterweight semi-final.
Pat McCormack will now face Ireland's Aidan Walsh for the chance to move into the gold medal final, where he would be guaranteed at least a silver.
Team GB’s Ben Whittaker also won his quarter-final match meaning both Britons will leave Tokyo with at least a bronze medal.
The win means that Pat McCormack will become the first Sunderland-born man to secure an Olympic medal in boxing since Tony Jeffries won bronze in the light-heavyweight division at the Bejing games back in 2008.
Indeed, Jeffries tweeted his support after the bout. He said, “Brilliant @PatMcCormack14 locking in that Olympic medal – Well done mate, this is great!”
Pat McCormack’s twin brother, Luke McCormack, also advanced into the last 16 of the men’s flyweight division last Sunday.
Luke McCormack defeated Manish Kaushik 4-1 earlier this week to move into the next round of 57kg division.
The Brit clinched the match following a dominant third round, having received some fierce competition from his opponent in the opening two rounds.
Luke McCormack will now face tricky Cuban fighter and medal favourite, Andy Cruz, this coming Saturday at around 10am UK time in what will be a huge test.