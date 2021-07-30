Tony Jeffries reacts as Pat McCormack GUARANTEES Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020

The 26-year-old Washington-born amateur has been tipped by some as Team GB’s best boxer and lived up to that name with another dominant win in the last eight.

Fighting in the early hours of the morning UK time, Pat McCormack beat Uzbekistan's Bobo Baturov via a 4-1 split decision to reach the welterweight semi-final.

Pat McCormack will now face Ireland's Aidan Walsh for the chance to move into the gold medal final, where he would be guaranteed at least a silver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team GB’s Ben Whittaker also won his quarter-final match meaning both Britons will leave Tokyo with at least a bronze medal.

The win means that Pat McCormack will become the first Sunderland-born man to secure an Olympic medal in boxing since Tony Jeffries won bronze in the light-heavyweight division at the Bejing games back in 2008.

Indeed, Jeffries tweeted his support after the bout. He said, “Brilliant @PatMcCormack14 locking in that Olympic medal – Well done mate, this is great!”

Pat McCormack’s twin brother, Luke McCormack, also advanced into the last 16 of the men’s flyweight division last Sunday.

Britain's Pat McCormack is injured as he fights Uzbekistan's Bobo-Usmon Baturov during their men's welter (63-69kg) quarter-final boxing match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Luke McCormack defeated Manish Kaushik 4-1 earlier this week to move into the next round of 57kg division.

The Brit clinched the match following a dominant third round, having received some fierce competition from his opponent in the opening two rounds.

Luke McCormack will now face tricky Cuban fighter and medal favourite, Andy Cruz, this coming Saturday at around 10am UK time in what will be a huge test.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

(L-R) Bronze medalists Yerkebulan Shynaliyev of Kazakhstan and Tony Jeffries of Great Britain celebrate with their medals following the Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Final Bout held at the Workers' Indoor Arena during Day 16 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008 in Beijing, China.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative sports coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.