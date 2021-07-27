Tokyo 2020: Pat McCormack advances to quarter-final stage - fight date, time and opponent details

The 26-year-old Washington-born amateur has been tipped by some as Team GB’s best boxer and lived up to that name with a dominant win in the last 16.

Fighting in the early hours of the morning UK time, Pat McCormack defeated Aliaksandr Radzionau of Belarus via a unanimous decision.

Only one judge – from Sri Lanka – surprisingly awarded the first round to Pat McCormack’s opponent, therefore denying him a clean sweep of the scoreboard.

Pat McCormack’s next opponent is Bobo-Usman Baturov of Uzbekistan with the Sunderland puncher in with a real chance of a medal if he can come through his next challenge.

That bout will take place at around 5am on Friday UK time.

Pat McCormack’s twin brother, Luke McCormack, also advanced into the last 16 of the men’s flyweight division last Sunday.

Luke McCormack defeated Manish Kaushik 4-1 this morning to move into the next round of 57kg division.

The Brit clinched the match following a dominant third round, having received some fierce competition from his opponent in the opening two rounds.

Luke McCormack will now face tricky Cuban fighter and medal favourite, Andy Cruz.

The 25-year-old puncher will present a massive challenge to Luke McCormack and boasts two gold medals at the Pan American Games, as well as two gold medals in the AIBA World Championships.

Luck McCormack will face Cruz this coming Saturday at around 10am UK time.

