The story of the day as England defeat Austria with Ellen White goal in World Cup qualifying match at Stadium of Light
England faced Austria in a World Cup qualifier at Stadium of Light this afternoon.
The Lionesses continued their 100% winning record in Group D after winning their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign.
They made that five with a win against 1-0 Austria
Sarina Weigman’s team won 4-0 against Northern Ireland and 10-0 against Latvia last month.
Ellen White won her 100th cap and marked the occasion with a goal whilst ex-Sunderland Ladies players Beth Mead and Demi Stokes featured.
Here, we’ll be bringing you updates as England take on Austria:
England Women vs Austria Women LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:21
- England are set to take on Austria in World Cup qualifying
- Ellen White is expected to win her 100th cap for the Lionesses
- The game WILL take place despite the weather conditions
- Millie Bright will captain England for today’s clash
Full-time!
England win courtesy of Ellen White’s goal!
Hemp goes on an impressive run down the left but her shot-come-cross comes to nothing.
White is played through but she has two Austrian defenders covering her and she can’t keep hold of the ball.
SAVE! Zinsberger gets down well to deny Daly’s low shot
Stokes gives it away but fortunately for her Austria mess up the counter attack and England re-group. All about game management now.
Austria are a bit frustrated now. They have created some opportunities but it just hasn’t fallen their way.... yet. England attack through Parris and Kirby before it finds its way to Hemp. Ellen White’s shot is blocked for a corner.
Cross by Kirby is headed away by the Austrian defence as Parris picks it up and gives it to Hemp who crosses but Ellen White can’t quite get there. Half chance.
England are pushing for a second goal. Austria are still in this and are working hard off the ball. The home side have had most of the possession but the visitors do look dangerous when they manage to win the ball back. The wind and the cold may start to set in now. It is bitter at the Stadium of Light.
Mead is playing like a striker desperate to score, you can see how much this game means to her, she has played well but hasn’t yet been able to convert a chance. She is replaced by Parris.
Fran Kirby dances through the Austrian defenders but couldn’t get her pass away. She wins England a corner though.