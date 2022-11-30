Sunderland's Josh Kelly set for huge British title scrap against Troy Williamson in Newcastle

Josh Kelly makes his way to the ring during the super welterweight fight.

The bout will be contested for the British super welterweight title. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title, but it will be the Darlington man's historic Lonsdale belt on the line which champion Williamson will be eager to keep in his possession

Speaking ahead of the fight, Kelly said: "It's on. Fight week has started and I’m fired up and ready to go. A little bit of a light session today with non-contact stuff; I’ll save all the contact punching for Friday when I get that British belt.""I know what to expect from Troy, he’s a good fighter but he doesn’t present any new problems for me. I’ll be the best opponent he has come up against and he’ll be second guessing what things are going to be like.""For me, there have been plenty of Troy Williamsons that I have beaten before, and that will be the exact same outcome for this fight. And the new…"

"Camp has been nothing short of phenomenal. Every ounce of my being has gone into this fight and what the reward is at the end of it all will make it worth it. I'm used to sacrifice but i have taken it to new heights this time around,” said Kelly.Troy Williamson added: "His pedigree counts for nothing, you have to remember he was meant to next best thing since sliced bread. People always mention being in the Olympics but it’s irrelevant, he’s been found out before and I’ll expose him on fight night."

"He's always been a technical fighter but the questions still hang over him – can he swim when the water starts getting rough? I can turn this into a fight he won’t like, and when things get rough I don’t think he’ll know how to respond.""One of us is going to come out of this as the super welterweight hope for North East boxing. I can tell you now, it’ll be me."