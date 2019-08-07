Sunderland West End handed wake-up call

File picture of Boldon CA (black) and Sunderland West End, played at Boldon CA Sports Ground.

Second-half goals from Jake Petitjean and Arthur Connelly helped the visitors to all three points at Nissan Sports Complex and ensured that West End fell to a defeat on a historic day for the former Wearside League club.

Their preparations were hampered by the absence of a number of key players through suspension and unavailability, but Nelson refused to use that as an excuse for the loss.

He told The Echo “We were beaten by the better side on the day – it’s as simple as that for me.

“We had a few players missing and one turned up late because he was held up at work.

“But that’s not an excuse because we still had a side capable of getting a result on the day.

“It’s a wake-up call for us and it shows just how tough the season will be.

“We have a few things to work on and maybe nerves played a part.

“We will get better, we know we can do that and we will settle down once we get our first win.

“Hopefully that can come at Billingham Synthonia in midweek.”

Chester-le-Street Town claimed all three points from their trip to another of the division’s new sides.

An Andrew Clarkson brace and a goal from substitute Anth Lee helped Colin Wake’s side to a 3-0 win at Carlisle City.

Landlords saw off their tenants at Hall Lane as a goal in each half from Callum Forster and Liam Lawlor gave Willington a 2-0 home against Durham City.

Liam McBryde smashed an opening day hat-trick to put Jarrow on their way to an impressive 5-1 win at Brandon United.

Captain Jordan Mellish also scored twice for Dave Bell’s side as they eased to all three points at the Welfare Ground.

A late strike from Kieran Broomfield ensured that Washington sealed a narrow win over Esh Winning.

The two sides looked set to share the points after Joe Gill cancelled out a first-half goal from Washington’s Dan Quine – but Broomfield popped up to grab the winner in the first minute of injury-time.

Second-half penalties from Matthew Wilson and Daniel Boyle meant that Billingham Synthonia claimed a 2-1 home win against Easington Colliery.

Jack Pounder had put the Colliers ahead just before the half-hour mark, but their hosts rallied after half-time to get their campaign off to a winning start.

A stunning free-kick from Oliver Leedham was all that was needed for Birtley Town to win at Tow Law Town and Callum Turnbull’s brace put Ryton and Crawcrook Albion on their way to a 3-1 home win against newly promoted Newcastle University.