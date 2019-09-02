Sunderland Stroller Alyson Dixon reacts after smashing 30-year world record for 50k
Alyson Dixon, just a week after winning gold and setting a world record for 50k (31 miles) on her ultra distance debut in Romania, will be chasing another world record in the Simplyhealth Great North Run on Sunday.
The Sunderland Stroller this time dons fancy dress and will attempt to chase the Guinness world record for the fastest superhero to run a half marathon.
And it will be no easy task as Sunday’s race will be bound to be still in her legs. The record has recently been whittled down to 1.24.16. The double Olympian will be raising funds for St Benedict’s Hospice.
In Romania, the Silksworth athlete clocked 3.07.20 to beat the 30-year-old world record of 3.08.39 set by South Africa’s Frith van der Merwe.
The Olympic marathoner also led a GB to a one-two ahead of Helen Davies, who ran 3.09.16. Spain’s Alicia Perez claimed bronze in 3.15.09.
The 40-year-old also made it a double gold by also leading GB to the team title with an overall time of 9.39.33 backed by Davies and Julie Briscoe (3.22.57) in ninth, to head the USA (10.03.18) and Austria (10.19.58).
Dixon said to Athletics Weekly: “I’m really pleased with how it went. The 50km is something I’ve had my eye on for a while as I thought I could break the British record.
“I knew I was in good shape so I went for it and to come away with the win and world record is amazing.
“I can retire from ultras now and go back to the marathon!”
Dixon’s meticulous planning for the race included a self funded month spent at altitude in the French Pyrénées at Font Romeu.
She faced hot conditions of around 24 degrees in Brasova and she had no idea she was on course for the world record until a member of the coaching staff shouted at her near the finish that she was near the record.
She had passed the marathon distance in around 2.37. Next year’s Olympic marathon in Tokyo will be her next target.