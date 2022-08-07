The fighter joins a long line of talented boxers to come from Wearside, including former Olympians Tony Jeffries, Josh Kelly, Pat McCormack and Luke McCormack and the likes of Billy Hardy, Thomas Patrick Ward and Glenn Foot.
MacDonald earned silver in his first ever EUBC European Boxing Championship finals in Yerevan back in May, narrowly missing out on gold in his final bout loss to Martin Molina.
In Birmingham, MacDonald boxed his way into the Commonwealth finals in his one-sided semi-final bout with his Wales counterpart Jake Dodd, guaranteeing the Englishman a silver medal in Birmingham.
However, in the flyweight final, MacDonald lost the first round against Amit and was cut in the second by a head clash. He rallied in the third but lost the fight via unanimous decision.