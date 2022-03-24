Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly set for Channel 5 return after David Avanesyan loss

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Josh Kelly of Great Britain looks on during Boxing at The O2 Arena on April 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The Ryhope-born 2016 Rio Olympian will feature on Channel 5 under the promotional banner of Wasserman Boxing on their May 15th show at the O2 Arena in London following his split from Eddie Hearn.

The fight marks Kelly’s first fight since losing to European welterweight champion David Avanesyan.

Kelly was dropped twice by the Russian in the sixth round before trainer Adam Booth threw in the towel during their February 2021 clash.

Kelly, a Sunderland fan, walked to the ring at Wembley Arena in London donning red and white robes and was accompanied by a recording of Black Cats supporters chanting.

The loss caused fight fans to question the wisdom of Kelly’s former promoter Hearn in matching against such a strong opponent in just his 12th professional fight.

Avanesyan, 33, once defeated hall of fame fighter and three-weight world champion Shane Mosely and is now knocking on the door for a world title shot.

