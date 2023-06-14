Still time to volunteer at AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland

Triathlon volunteer Laura Kerry, left, with fellow tri-maker Lynn Valentine at last year's event.

Next month's AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland is the UK leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series – and, as a qualifying event for next summer's Olympics in Paris, will be screened all over the world.

The event will be contested on July 29 and 30, with thousands of participants swimming, cycling and running against the scenic backdrop of Roker Beach and the Sunderland seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an expected 2,000 participants – from elite athletes to first timers – more than 200 people have already signed up to be ‘Tri-makers’.

Over a third of the volunteers who have so far signed up are from Sunderland – including Laura Kerry from Chapel Garth, Sunderland, who also volunteered at last year's British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final in the city.

This year, however, she is also taking part in the BIG Swim Bike Run event on Saturday, July 29.

She said: "I really enjoyed being involved in the event last summer and being a World Championship event this year will be even more exciting, especially as I'm also taking part in the swim bike run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I used to do triathlons although I haven't done one for six years.

"Volunteering is a really good opportunity to give something back to the city because the better organised these are the better the chance of having other big events in the city. You're also getting to view a world class event."

Cllr John Price, cabinet member for vibrant city, said: "Events like the World Triathlon Championship Series couldn't happen without brilliant volunteers like Laura.

"They play a crucial role in helping everyone to feel welcome and keeping the event running smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad