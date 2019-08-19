Silksworth CW hammer Darlington RA as Horden CW lose to Gateshead Leam Rangers

SIlksworth CW romped to a 4-0 win against Darlington RA.

A Nathan Renton brace and a goal apiece from Adam Cullen and Adam Storey helped Silksworth to a comprehensive win against the former Northern League club.

That was enough to secure a fourth consecutive win and gave their side a two-point lead at the top of the Wearside League table.

Curtis told the Echo: “We have had different sides out for each game due to holidays and everyone has played a massive part in what has happened.

“People have come off the bench and done a job, lads have come in and done a job, and we can’t ask any more of the players

“We have had some difficult games and every side has improved from last season.

“So, it’s been tough, and I wouldn’t have predicted the start we have had.

“Saturday has shown just how far the players have come and how far we have come as a side.

“They have all taken on board what we have tried to do here.

“We aren’t setting targets for them, it’s too early – our only focus is on the next game now.”

FC Hartlepool remain in second place – although they had to settle for a point after they surrendered a two-goal lead in their home game against Durham United.

Two goals from Ash Clark put Terry Hill’s side in control of the game as half-time approached, but a wind-assisted Josh Ashcroft-Brown free-kick had halved the deficit by the time the whistle was blown.

Connor Campbell restored Hartlepool’s two-goal lead, but the spoils were shared as Thomas Young and Michael Ross helped United claim a point from their trip to Grayfields.

Horden CW lost their unbeaten record for the season as a late own goal condemned them to a 1-0 home defeat against Gateshead Leam Rangers.

Farringdon Detached put in a spirited display as they looked to put their midweek hammering at the hands of Silksworth behind them – but an Adam Walker goal ensured that it was Richmond Town that claimed all three points from their visit to Leyburn Grove.

Goals from Marc Ruddock and Robert Thompson helped Elliot Cutts take a point from his first game in charge of Coxhoe Athletic in their 2-2 draw with Boldon CA.

Frankie Hucks and Jordan Fenwick scored for the visitors, but they had to settle for a point from their visit to Beechfield Park.

Boldon manager David Crumbie was unhappy with his side’s performance but insisted that they will improve in the coming weeks.

He said “It was a very poor performance and we need to start performing soon because we haven’t played well all season.

“But I have confidence in the lads, and we will improve.”

Carlos Malpass was in form once again as his hat-trick put Annfield Plain on their way to a 6-3 win over Windscale.

Connor Brown, Dan Walker and Ryan Allan were also on target as the hosts claimed their first win of the season at Derwent Park.