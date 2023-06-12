Such sports can often be difficult for women to get a foot in the door, because there isn’t as many opponents to match with as there is in male combat sports.

But the event proved a big success, attracting 50 fighters from across the country, from beginner level to aspiring athletes.

Female Fight Club at TFT in Seaham

Organiser Katrina King said it was great to see so many women coming together, supporting each other and gaining some fight experience.

"It was brilliant, I couldn’t believe how many people were there,” she said. “People said it was one of the best events they’ve been to, especially as it was just for women. It had a lovely, supportive vibe, with women helping each other grow their skill set.

"Everyone was really fairly matched and we had people competing from teenagers to my mam who is in her 50s.”

Katrina, who also runs a female MMA class at the gym in Strangford Road, said: “For a lot of women walking into an MMA gym they can often be the only woman there. And without other fighters, it’s really difficult to get better as you need other women to compete against. So without encouraging other women, the sport can’t progress.

"It’s a real example that just because you’re a woman it doesn’t mean you can’t do combat sports. Everyone who tries it loves it. Not only is it great for fitness, it’s great for mental health and making you feel in control. If women ever did end up in a real life combat situation out of the gym, they feel like they can defend themselves.”

The event was such a success that Katrina is hoping to plan another one in the future.

The event also helped raise funds for the Coach Core Foundation to raise £3,500 to support a young female apprentice into a sports coaching career.

