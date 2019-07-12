Ryhope derby in FA Cup – reaction from both sides.
Local rivals Sunderland RCA and Ryhope CW will face each other in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round for the second time in as many seasons.
It’s just 12 months since RCA claimed a 5-2 win over Gary Pearson’s side at the same stage of the competition and they will meet at Sunderland LGV Park once again on Saturday, 10 August.
There will be £2,250 and a home tie against either Kendal Town or Hemsworth MW up for grabs for the winners.
The tie also sees RCA manager Martin Swales face his former club and he expressed his disbelief at the draw.
He told the Echo: “We are pleased and disappointed because I want Ryhope to do well.
“It’s a surprise to get them again, just like we did last year, and we will be apprehensive because they’re a good side.
“But hopefully we can beat them like we did last year.
“It’s a home tie and that’s ideal for us, it’ll be another great occasion.”
Ryhope CW assistant manager Chris McCabe commented “They’re a top five side and it will be really tough for us.
“Especially with it being away from home and early in the season.
“We won’t get a chance to get into our stride.
“It’s a local derby and they beat us twice last season, so it will be tough, but anything can happen.”
Elsewhere in the Extra Preliminary Round draw, Seaham Red Star will host Penrith at the Ferguson Motor Repairs Stadium and will host either North Shields or Guisborough Town in the next round if they can overcome their Northern League Division One rivals.
Newly-promoted Dunston UTS will face a quick reunion with former Northern League rivals Consett at Belle View and Hebburn Town will travel to Whitley Bay.
There are two more all Northern League ties as Newton Aycliffe host Division One newcomers Northallerton Town and Thornaby head to Heritage Park to face Bishop Auckland.