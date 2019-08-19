Ryhope CW bounce back against Whitley Bay while Sunderland RCA fall to Whickham

Sunderland RCA lost to Whickham.

Jack Devlin and Robbie Bird were on target to give their side three points from their visit to Hillheads as Pearson took the opportunity to rotate his squad to cope with the hectic early-season schedule.

The likes of Michael Rae, Chris Wallace and Chris Trewick were all rested as Pearson refreshed his squad ahead of the trip to the four-time FA Vase winners.

Those changes paid off as second-half goals from Devlin and Bird gave Ryhope their first three points of the season.

After the game, Pearson explained the reasons behind his decision to make several changes to the side that suffered late heartache in their FA Cup exit in midweek.

“It’s always great to get that first win isn’t it?” said the Ryhope boss.

“It was good, we enjoyed it and it was a bit different to the last few that we have played.

“We had a bit of a change-around, and I have said we have a good mix of different types of players.

“We have some people happy to dig in and some good footballers as well.

“The lads that were rested have had two really tough games against RCA.

“You have to trust your squad.

“So, we looked at what we could play and at other scenarios and that has worked today.”

Sunderland RCA looked set to build on their midweek win at Ryhope by securing an impressive home win against much-fancied Whickham.

Stephen Callen put Martin Swales’ side early in the second-half, but two late goals in the last ten minutes from Scott Robson and Lee McAndrew ensured that it was the Lang Jacks took all three points from their visit to Sunderland LDV Park.

And Seaham Red Star failed to make it three wins inside a week as Northallerton Town took the points at the Ferguson Motor Repairs Stadium.

The two sides were level as the hour-mark passed as goals from Red Star duo Paul Weldon and David Robinson were cancelled out by a brace from Town striker Jason Blackburn.

But it was the visitors that took all three points thanks to goals from Connor Lowes and David Hillerby.

Two first half goals from Guisborough Town striker Sonni Coleman condemned Hebburn Town to their first defeat of the season.

Coleman’s brace gave the Priorymen a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes and they held on for the win, despite Michael Richardson halving the deficit just before half-time.

Stockton Town made it two wins in as many league games by taking all three points at Bishop Auckland.

A goal in each half from Fred Woodhouse and James Risbrough was enough to see off the Two Blues, who were given some hope when Andrew Johnson got them back in the game with a penalty just after the hour mark.

Kallum Hannah and Craig Hutchinson found the target in Billingham Town’s 2-1 home win against Ashington and Newcastle Benfield battled to a 2-1 win at Penrith thanks to first-half goals from Matthew Parker and Aidan Haley.

West Auckland Town are still awaiting their first league win of the season after they could only take a point from their home game against North Shields.