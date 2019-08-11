Ryhope CW and Sunderland RCA face replay after emotional day

FA Cup extra round match between Sunderland RCA (red white) and Ryhope CW FC, played at Meadow Park, Ryhope, Sunderland.

It was an emotional day at Sunderland LDV Park as both sides were united in paying their respects to former midfielder Richie Jordan after he passed away last weekend.

On the pitch, there was the small matter of a place in the FA Cup Preliminary Round and local bragging rights up for grabs.

However, the two sides struggled to create many meaningful chances throughout a low-key 90 minutes, and they will meet at Ryhope’s Recreation Ground for a replay on Tuesday night.

Pearson admitted that his squad will be “massively stretched” for that game after they picked up a number of injuries on Saturday, but hailed his squad for sticking together against their local rivals.

“It was hard-fought, and we have come away with a few injuries,” explained the Ryhope boss.

“We are proud of the lads and they dug deep.

“I am proud of how they stuck together, and it was tough at times, but if RCA are honest, I think they would have found it tough.

“There were a few scary moments, but I think a draw was a fair result.

“We will be massively stretched on Tuesday, but hopefully we can get a couple back and see how we go.”

His opposite number Martin Swales was left disappointed by his side’s performance, but conceded that a draw was a fair result.

He told The Echo “It was a scrappy game; a very scrappy game and it could have gone either way.

“I think we had the better chances and we should have converted them.

“We are disappointed actually.

“There was no quality in the game and Ryhope will be delighted to be going back to their place on Tuesday.

“It’s a fair result if I am being honest and nobody really stood out in the game.

“We are still in the hat and we will go up there on Tuesday and give it a good go.”

A 4-2 home win against Northern League rivals Penrith means that Seaham Red Star will face the winners of the replay between Guisborough Town and North Shields in the Preliminary Round.

Former Blyth AFC striker Dan Wilson led the way for Red Star as his stunning hat-trick put Mark Collingwood’s side in complete control of the tie.

Penrith threatened an unlikely comeback when Grant Davidson and Bobby Atkinson found the target inside the last 10 minutes, but David Robinson’s injury-time strike ended any hopes of securing a replay for the Cumbrian outfit.

Elsewhere in the competition, Whickham secured a club record FA Cup win as former South Shields striker Carl Finnigan scored four times and midfielder Matty Pattison hit a hat-trick in their 10-1 win at Harrogate Railway.

Another former Mariners striker made his mark on Saturday as Graeme Armstrong made it eight goals in three games in Hebburn Town’s 7-1 hammering of Northern League rivals Whitley Bay.

Thornaby claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Bishop Auckland thanks to goals from Lewis Murphy and former Two Blues striker Ian Ward and a Luke Hogan brace put Billingham Town on their way to a 3-0 home win against Yorkshire Amateur.

Shaun Hudson scored against his former club as Northallerton Town claimed a 2-0 win at Newton Aycliffe and captain Curtis Coppen was amongst the scorers as Ashington won by the same scoreline against Albion Sports.

Veteran striker Paul Brayson got off the mark for the season with two goals in Newcastle Benfield’s 3-0 win at Knaresbrough Town.

Stockton Town will face a midweek replay at the Coverall Stadium after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nostell MW and Shildon will travel to Garforth Town on Tuesday after the two sides failed to break the deadlock at Dean Street.

Northern League champions Dunston UTS came from behind to secure a replay against Consett after Mark Fitzpatrick’s equaliser cancelled out a first-half strike from Luke Carr.