Ramside Hall to host women's golf tournament

The competition sponsored by Trust Golf will run from 6-8 July and is seen as a launching pad for those who want to gain full playing status on the Ladies European Tour.

This is the first time the competition has been played in three years due to the pandemic. Women taking part in the tournament are competing for a €40,000 prize money and the top two players earning a place in the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, to be played at Dundonald Links on 28-31 July.

Helen Roseberry, Director at Ramside Estates, said being asked to host the event was a great honour for the club.

Ramside Hall Hotel and Spa, Durham.

“This will be the first time we have hosted an event for women professionals at Ramside Golf Club and we are very excited to have been given this opportunity.

"We are welcoming players who are at the top of their game and who see this competition as a stepping stone to playing on the Ladies European Tour.

“We could well be seeing some of the future stars of women’s golf.”

The Trust Golf Links tournament will take place on Ramside’s challenging Cathedral Course, which opened in 1996 created by designer, Jonathan Gaunt.

He said: “I will look forward to the professionals testing their strategic approach and skills around the cathedral course.”