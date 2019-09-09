£2,250 on offer as Sunderland RCA do battle with Dunston UTS in FA Cup

Sunderland RCA will play Dunston UTS in the FA Cup.

The former Northern League rivals were both in the hat for Monday’s Second Qualifying Round draw after failing to break to stalemate over 90 minutes at Dunston’s UTS Stadium on Saturday.

The replay will take place at Sunderland LDV Park on Wednesday – with a trip to Merseyside and £2,250 on offer for the winners.

“I watched the highlights of Marine’s win at Stalybridge Celtic and it looked like they were fortunate to get through,” explained the RCA manager.

“We also have a few lads that were at Washington when they played Marine in the FA Cup a few years back and they got a draw down there but got beat in the replay.

“It’s a tough tie for whoever gets through – but obviously we won’t be looking beyond the replay on Wednesday night.

“We have done well to get Dunston back to our place, but the job isn’t done, so we need to focus on that before we even think about going to Marine in the next round.”

Stockton Town are the only Northern League club that have confirmed their place in the Second Qualifying Round after their 2-0 win at Liversedge on Saturday.

And the Anchors’ reward for that win will be a tough-looking trip to Vanarama National League North club Guiseley.

The North East’s quartet of step two clubs have entered the competition for the first time this season.

Mike Williamson’s Gateshead will host Ramsbottom United at the International Stadium and Blyth Spartans will travel to face National League North rivals Curzon Ashton.

Darlington face a trip to Trafford and Spennymoor Town will travel to the winners of a replay between Lancaster City and Northwich Victoria.

Morpeth Town will be eyeing a giant-killing as they head to National League North strugglers Bradford Park Avenue and South Shields will entertain either Thornaby or Ossett United – if they can navigate their way through a replay at Colne on Tuesday night.

Marske United host Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday and the winners of that replay will travel to Southport.

The winners of the Second Qualifying Round will be awarded £6,750 in prize money, with the losers taking home £2,250.