Sunderland-born fighter Pat McCormack delivered a dominant performance on Saturday night, stopping Miguel Parra after nine completed rounds in a WBA welterweight title eliminator in Houghton-le-Spring.

The 30-year-old Olympic silver medallist, who shone at the Tokyo 2020 Games, controlled the contest from the opening bell and secured a statement victory against a highly ranked opponent. Afterward, McCormack said he was “buzzing” and credited his coaching team, Ben Davison and Lee Wylie, for devising the perfect game plan against such a resilient world-level contender.

“He was tough, kept coming, was small, but I broke him down,” McCormack said. “He was in the top 15, got him out of there. Some of the shots were bouncing off him, but he was definitely the toughest [I’ve fought]. It was a good experience, I've only been 10 [rounds] once, but was getting stronger as time went.”

McCormack set the tone early, dominating Parra with sharp jabs and quick combinations. After investing heavily to the body, he began stringing together slick three- and four-punch attacks in the seventh round, showing extra aggression after being deducted a point for a low blow in the previous frame.

Parra, to his credit, refused to fold and landed his share of shots, but McCormack’s accuracy and pressure had him wobbling more than once. Referee John Latham kept a close watch as McCormack poured forward, and though an untimely slip on a canvas logo briefly disrupted his rhythm, the writing was on the wall. The fight ended when Parra’s corner waved it off between rounds, handing McCormack another impressive victory and moving him a step closer to a world title shot.

Matchroom CEO Frank Smith, who oversaw the event in place of Eddie Hearn — away in Mexico for Eduardo Nunez’s title defence — confirmed that a potential British title clash with promotional stablemate Conah Walker is on the table but stressed that McCormack now has several big options.

“McCormack-Walker is a brilliant fight, if we can make it happen, but there are a lot of international names, and Pat's ready for them all,” Smith said. “If he's going to win world titles in 12 to 14 months, we'll step him up and deliver.”