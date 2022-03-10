Northern Goals: FA Vase football and Kevin Bolam and Mick Mulhern's departure from Hebburn Town
The Northern Goals show returns to preview an exciting weekend of league and FA Vase football and look back to Kevin Bolam and Mick Mulhern's departure from Hebburn Town.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:59 am
BBC Newcastle's Paul Dixon and Heed Army Podcast's Dave Gaddess join Mark Carruthers to look ahead to several key fixtures involving North East clubs in the Northern Premier League and National League North.
They also preview North Shields' FA Vase quarter-final at Littlehampton Town and discuss fixtures at both ends of Northern League Division One and Two.