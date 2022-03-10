BBC Newcastle's Paul Dixon and Heed Army Podcast's Dave Gaddess join Mark Carruthers to look ahead to several key fixtures involving North East clubs in the Northern Premier League and National League North.

They also preview North Shields' FA Vase quarter-final at Littlehampton Town and discuss fixtures at both ends of Northern League Division One and Two.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Goals

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative sports coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.