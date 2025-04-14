North-east boxing talent victorious at Sunderland Live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans from across the north-east enjoyed an entertaining and exhilarating night of boxing at Sunderland Live as fighters proved just how strong is local professional talent with seven boxers getting six wins and a draw on the show organised by Manchester-based promoter Steve Wood’s VIP Promotions.

Sunderland boxer Travis Waters topped the bill winning all six rounds against late replacement Artem Pugach and ‘was delighted to get the win against this hard-hitting boxer who chased me around determined to defeat me’, said Waters.

"He boxed differently to what I’d seen on videos of his bouts. This was my second match of the year having boxed Jose Aguirre in Newcastle in February and I’m now undefeated in 11 fights. It was a valuable learning experience. I won’t forget the six stitches I needed to my right eye after a head clash in the fifth."

Beau Smith trains with Waters as part of Tenacity run by John Stubbs and Anth Kelly. Smith delivered what was described as a ‘punishing performance with powerful body shots which hurt’ as he beat veteran Leeds boxer Joe Hardy over four rounds to win his fifth bout in a professional career that began just nineteen months ago.

Tynesider Lewis Ginnelly winning his debut professional bout against Jordan Grannum

Both Waters and Smith are hoping to go on to greater things on the July show at the Houghton-le-spring venue with Smith hoping to step up to six rounds and Waters hoping for a regional title bout or an eliminator fight for a national title.

"I need some stability in opponent someone whose style I can study allowing me to develop a winning game plan to help prepare for the ultimate goal of a twelve round match which is every boxer’s ambition. I’m 28 now and want to get on with it," said Waters, now ranked 16th out of 121 British super welterweights on the BoxRec database.

Gateshead’s Shaun Huddart is just 21 but put on a relentless display of punching power in his first six round fight to defeat Bradford’s Jake Pollard and showing that he will likely climb the ranks of his featherweight division rapidly. This was Huddart’s third professional fight in less than six months.

"I defended myself well and kept up the pressure on Jake throughout with long shots and powerful body shots. Best thing was I still felt fresh afterwards. I’m learning so much from Mark and Jacob Dickinson who train me at Dickinson’s School of Boxing in Fencehouses and I’m managed by the experienced Asgar Tair."

Sunderland's Travis Waters won a Tough eleventh Professional Bout against Artem Pugach

A committed Newcastle United season ticket holder Huddart is a part-time electrician who described his team’s recent success as a ‘class moment’. His boxing remains his priority as ‘this year I plan to stay as active as possible and get on a televised show. I’m also keen for people to realise how boxing can be a lonely sport which takes dedication, discipline and training months in advance of the fight. But I’m loving the life of a professional boxer.’

Boxing shows are enhanced when a novice professional makes his debut as did Newcastle’s Lewis Ginnelly and Stockton’s Ste Raybould at Sunderland Live.

"The experience was phenomenal especially the support," said middleweight Ginnelly who’s twenty and a mechanical engineering student at Northumbria University.

"I’ve tasted what it is to be a professional boxer under the lights. I’ve been training with Mark Clauzel at Vision Health in Gateshead since September and am hoping for up to five bouts this year. My family’s been involved in the sport for generations and I began aged six, eventually winning a Tyne & Wear amateur title.

Sunderland's Middleweight Beau Smith in fifth professional victory

"Boxing is my passion and the strong performance in my debut winning every point augurs well for a quick climb up the ranks as I’ll be even more confident and comfortable next time. My ambition is to emulate my hero Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin who’s the master of selecting shots and therefore exciting to watch."

Mick Marsden-managed Ste Raybould has just obtained his professional licence at 28 and feels ‘proud to get a good four rounds under my belt in my debut.

"I enjoyed starting to know how the pro game works having waited 11 months for my licence.!

Delighted to have beaten Sam Kirk from Doncaster and keen to have an active year, he states: "I’m going to stay ready 365 days a year so any opportunity that comes I’m ready. I love being in the ring and earning a few quid while entertaining people."

Shaun Huddart in Winning Sunderland Action

Raybould works as a welder and trains at Natural Progression Boxing Academy and Active Body Conditioning.

"I also love running and will be doing the Leeds Marathon in May. I started boxing aged ten and had 27 bouts eventually winning the local TTW elite belt at 75kg and then 80 kg."

Danny Hopper is based at North Star ABC and manages super featherweight Eduard Georgiev and super lightweight Josh Blenkiron. Eduard drew against Eliecer Quezada who came determined to win.

Danny said: "Eduard had a few issues to deal with in fight week but showed heart in a tough contest. He’s got his fourth bout in July and hopefully a northern area title fight in September. Josh Blenkiron didn’t drop a point as he beat Sheffield’s Karl Sampson overcoming the Yorkshireman with plenty of precise long-range shots in what was his sixth professional bout but first with me coaching him. He’s also in line for an area title bout this year."

Most of these boxers and possibly others plan on fighting on the next VIP show at Sunderland Live provisionally scheduled for July 26. Contact the boxers via social media to purchase tickets or discuss sponsorship.