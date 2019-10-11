Non League Day 2019: How you can get your football fix without Sunderland and Newcastle United
This weekend marks the tenth annual Non-League Day as clubs from around the country look to showcase what is on offer below the Premier League and EFL.
The North East is well known for the strength of its non-league and we are fortunate enough to have a whole host of historic clubs within the region.
From former FA Amateur Cup winners like Crook Town, Bishop Auckland and Willington to renowned FA Cup giant-killers like Blyth Spartans and Whitley Bay.
The latter have also led the way in the FA Vase and their quartet of final wins makes them the most successful club in the competition’s history.
Newcastle Blue Star, Whickham, Dunston UTS, Morpeth Town, Spennymoor Town, South Shields and North Shields have also tasted success on a national scale in the Vase – and the North East will be hopeful of adding a ninth name to that list by the end of the season.
There are a whole host of intriguing clubs within our patch as Hartlepool United continue to try and find their feet in the non-league game after their heart-breaking promotion in 2017.
Darlington, Spennymoor Town, Morpeth Town, South Shields and Marske United are all progressing after winning promotion from the Northern League over the last six years
Gateshead are currently undergoing their first season as a supporter-owned club and are in the running to challenge for a play-off position in the National League North under new player-manager Mike Williamson.
In the Northern League, there a whole host of ambitious clubs looking to progress up the non-league pyramid as Hebburn Town improve on and off the pitch, Stockton Town continue to improve and stalwarts like Consett, Shildon and West Auckland Town challenge for promotion.
On Wearside, the trio of Sunderland RCA, Seaham Red Star and Ryhope CW always provide a warm welcome and continue to form a bedrock in the Northern League.
Division Two of the league has become a hub for clubs looking to progress with the likes of Redcar Athletic, Jarrow, Heaton Stannington, Birtley Town and Carlisle City all thriving since they moved into step six from the Wearside League, Northern Alliance, and, in the latter’s case, the North West Counties League.
The North East non-league scene is thriving – and Non-League Day offers supporters of Premier League and EFL clubs a chance to get down and get behind their local clubs.
Times may be challenging at the top end of the game, but go a little bit deeper and you’ll find local clubs that will appreciate your support and will go out of their way to make you feel welcome.
Get down and support them, enjoy the closeness between players and supporters that has gone missing amongst the elite, feel part of it:
Saturday 12th October (3pm unless stated)
Vanarama National League
Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United
Vanarama National League North
Curzon Ashton v Blyth Spartans
Darlington v Boston United
Gateshead v Gloucester City
Kettering Town v Spennymoor Town
Buildbase FA Trophy Preliminary Round
Dunston UTS v Ossett United
BetVictor NPL Premier Division
Morpeth Town v Basford United
Witton Albion v South Shields
Whitby Town v Warrington Town
BetVictor NPL North West Division
Marske United v Marine
Buildbase FA Vase First Round
Bottesford Town v West Allotment Celtic
Chadderton v Guisborough Town
Jarrow v Vauxhall Motors
Knaresborough Town v Stockton Town
Longridge Town v Crook Town
Padiham v Bishop Auckland
Seaham Red Star v Yorkshire Amateur
Shildon v West Didsbury & Chorlton
Ryhope CW v Ashton Athletic
Thornaby v Billingham Town
Winterton Rangers v Consett
EBAC Northern League Division One
Hebburn Town v West Auckland Town
Newcastle Benfield v Northallerton Town
Newton Aycliffe v Penrith
Sunderland RCA v Whitley Bay
Whickham v North Shields
Ebac Northern League Division Two
Billingham Synthonia v Esh Winning
Birtley Town v Durham City
Brandon United v Easington Colliery
Heaton Stannington v Carlisle City
Newcastle University v Bedlington Terriers
Tow Law Town v Redcar Athletic
Washington v Ryton & Crawcrook Albion
Willington v Sunderland West End
Wearside League
Coxhoe Athletic v Silksworth Colliery Welfare (2.30pm)
Darlington RA v Hebburn Town Reserves (2.30pm)
FC Hartlepool v Darlington Town (2.30pm)
Horden Community Welfare v Annfield Plain (2.30pm)
Richmond Town v Farringdon Detached (2.30pm)
Monkwearmouth Charity Cup Preliminary Round
West Auckland Tunns v Gateshead Leam Rangers (2.30pm)
Alan Hood Charity Cup Second Round
Wolviston v Windscale (2.30pm)
Northern Alliance Bay Plastics Premier Division
Gateshead Rutherford AFC v Winlaton Vulcans (2.30pm)
Northern Alliance Reeves Independent First Division
Cramlington United v Forest Hall (2.30pm)
Red Row Welfare v Bedlington FC (2.30pm)
Rothbury FC v Whitley Bay Sporting Club (2.30pm)
Wallsend Boys Club v Gosforth Bohemians (2.30pm)
Northern Alliance Team Valley Carpets Second Division
AFC Newbiggin v Ellington FC (2.30pm)
Blyth FC v Jesmond (2.30pm)
Burradon FC v Newcastle University A (2.30pm)
Cramlington Town v Seaton Sluice FC (2.30pm)
Haltwhistle Jubilee v Stobswood Welfare (2.30pm)
Willington Quay Saints v Newcastle East End FC (2.30pm)
Northern Alliance BlueFin Sports Insurance Development Division
Gosforth Bohemians Reserves v Wooler (2.30pm)
Morpeth FC v Lowick (2.30pm)
Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs v Ashington AFC Reserves (2.30pm)
Ponteland United Reserves v Red House Farm (2.30pm)
Whitley Bay Sporting Club A v Newcastle East End Reserves (2.30pm)
Wideopen A v Morpeth Town Reserves (2.30pm)
Durham FA Minor Cup
Barnard Castle Glaxo Rangers v Sunderland TC Plastics FC (1.30pm)
Chester-le-Street Waldridge Park v Durham City AFC Reserves (1.30pm)
Darlington DGSOB v Whitburn & Cleadon FC (1.30pm)
Darlington Deacon Club v Wheatley Hill WMC FC (1.30pm)
Durham United Reserves v Norton and Stockton Ancients (1.30pm)
Hylton CW FC v Willington WMC (1.30pm)
Jarrow Reserves v Hebburn Town U23 (1.30pm)
Middlestone Moor Masons Arms v Felling Magpies (1.30pm)
Stanhope Town S &SC v Gateshead Redheugh 1957 (1.30pm)
Wolsingham FC v Swalwell FC (1.30pm)
Wynyard Village v Heighington FC (1.30pm)
Northumberland FA Les Todd Senior Benevolent Bowl
Blyth Spartans Reserves v Ponteland United (1.30pm)
Blyth Town v Alnwick Town (1.30pm)
Newcastle Blue Star FC v Seaton Delaval AFC (1.30pm)
Newcastle Chemfica v FC United of Newcastle (1.30pm)
North Shields Athletic F.C. v Percy Main Amateurs (1.30pm)
Shankhouse F C v Cullercoats (1.30pm)
Wallington v AFC Killingworth (1.30pm)
Whitley Bay Reserves v AFC New Fordley (1.30pm)