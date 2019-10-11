Non League Day 2019: How you can get your football fix without Sunderland and Newcastle United

Non-League Day 2019 is this weekend

The North East is well known for the strength of its non-league and we are fortunate enough to have a whole host of historic clubs within the region.

From former FA Amateur Cup winners like Crook Town, Bishop Auckland and Willington to renowned FA Cup giant-killers like Blyth Spartans and Whitley Bay.

The latter have also led the way in the FA Vase and their quartet of final wins makes them the most successful club in the competition’s history.

Newcastle Blue Star, Whickham, Dunston UTS, Morpeth Town, Spennymoor Town, South Shields and North Shields have also tasted success on a national scale in the Vase – and the North East will be hopeful of adding a ninth name to that list by the end of the season.

There are a whole host of intriguing clubs within our patch as Hartlepool United continue to try and find their feet in the non-league game after their heart-breaking promotion in 2017.

Darlington, Spennymoor Town, Morpeth Town, South Shields and Marske United are all progressing after winning promotion from the Northern League over the last six years

Gateshead are currently undergoing their first season as a supporter-owned club and are in the running to challenge for a play-off position in the National League North under new player-manager Mike Williamson.

In the Northern League, there a whole host of ambitious clubs looking to progress up the non-league pyramid as Hebburn Town improve on and off the pitch, Stockton Town continue to improve and stalwarts like Consett, Shildon and West Auckland Town challenge for promotion.

On Wearside, the trio of Sunderland RCA, Seaham Red Star and Ryhope CW always provide a warm welcome and continue to form a bedrock in the Northern League.

Division Two of the league has become a hub for clubs looking to progress with the likes of Redcar Athletic, Jarrow, Heaton Stannington, Birtley Town and Carlisle City all thriving since they moved into step six from the Wearside League, Northern Alliance, and, in the latter’s case, the North West Counties League.

The North East non-league scene is thriving – and Non-League Day offers supporters of Premier League and EFL clubs a chance to get down and get behind their local clubs.

Times may be challenging at the top end of the game, but go a little bit deeper and you’ll find local clubs that will appreciate your support and will go out of their way to make you feel welcome.

Get down and support them, enjoy the closeness between players and supporters that has gone missing amongst the elite, feel part of it:

Saturday 12th October (3pm unless stated)

Vanarama National League

Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United

Vanarama National League North

Curzon Ashton v Blyth Spartans

Darlington v Boston United

Gateshead v Gloucester City

Kettering Town v Spennymoor Town

Buildbase FA Trophy Preliminary Round

Dunston UTS v Ossett United

BetVictor NPL Premier Division

Morpeth Town v Basford United

Witton Albion v South Shields

Whitby Town v Warrington Town

BetVictor NPL North West Division

Marske United v Marine

Buildbase FA Vase First Round

Bottesford Town v West Allotment Celtic

Chadderton v Guisborough Town

Jarrow v Vauxhall Motors

Knaresborough Town v Stockton Town

Longridge Town v Crook Town

Padiham v Bishop Auckland

Seaham Red Star v Yorkshire Amateur

Shildon v West Didsbury & Chorlton

Ryhope CW v Ashton Athletic

Thornaby v Billingham Town

Winterton Rangers v Consett

EBAC Northern League Division One

Hebburn Town v West Auckland Town

Newcastle Benfield v Northallerton Town

Newton Aycliffe v Penrith

Sunderland RCA v Whitley Bay

Whickham v North Shields

Ebac Northern League Division Two

Billingham Synthonia v Esh Winning

Birtley Town v Durham City

Brandon United v Easington Colliery

Heaton Stannington v Carlisle City

Newcastle University v Bedlington Terriers

Tow Law Town v Redcar Athletic

Washington v Ryton & Crawcrook Albion

Willington v Sunderland West End

Wearside League

Coxhoe Athletic v Silksworth Colliery Welfare (2.30pm)

Darlington RA v Hebburn Town Reserves (2.30pm)

FC Hartlepool v Darlington Town (2.30pm)

Horden Community Welfare v Annfield Plain (2.30pm)

Richmond Town v Farringdon Detached (2.30pm)

Monkwearmouth Charity Cup Preliminary Round

West Auckland Tunns v Gateshead Leam Rangers (2.30pm)

Alan Hood Charity Cup Second Round

Wolviston v Windscale (2.30pm)

Northern Alliance Bay Plastics Premier Division

Gateshead Rutherford AFC v Winlaton Vulcans (2.30pm)

Northern Alliance Reeves Independent First Division

Cramlington United v Forest Hall (2.30pm)

Red Row Welfare v Bedlington FC (2.30pm)

Rothbury FC v Whitley Bay Sporting Club (2.30pm)

Wallsend Boys Club v Gosforth Bohemians (2.30pm)

Northern Alliance Team Valley Carpets Second Division

AFC Newbiggin v Ellington FC (2.30pm)

Blyth FC v Jesmond (2.30pm)

Burradon FC v Newcastle University A (2.30pm)

Cramlington Town v Seaton Sluice FC (2.30pm)

Haltwhistle Jubilee v Stobswood Welfare (2.30pm)

Willington Quay Saints v Newcastle East End FC (2.30pm)

Northern Alliance BlueFin Sports Insurance Development Division

Gosforth Bohemians Reserves v Wooler (2.30pm)

Morpeth FC v Lowick (2.30pm)

Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs v Ashington AFC Reserves (2.30pm)

Ponteland United Reserves v Red House Farm (2.30pm)

Whitley Bay Sporting Club A v Newcastle East End Reserves (2.30pm)

Wideopen A v Morpeth Town Reserves (2.30pm)

Durham FA Minor Cup

Barnard Castle Glaxo Rangers v Sunderland TC Plastics FC (1.30pm)

Chester-le-Street Waldridge Park v Durham City AFC Reserves (1.30pm)

Darlington DGSOB v Whitburn & Cleadon FC (1.30pm)

Darlington Deacon Club v Wheatley Hill WMC FC (1.30pm)

Durham United Reserves v Norton and Stockton Ancients (1.30pm)

Hylton CW FC v Willington WMC (1.30pm)

Jarrow Reserves v Hebburn Town U23 (1.30pm)

Middlestone Moor Masons Arms v Felling Magpies (1.30pm)

Stanhope Town S &SC v Gateshead Redheugh 1957 (1.30pm)

Wolsingham FC v Swalwell FC (1.30pm)

Wynyard Village v Heighington FC (1.30pm)

Northumberland FA Les Todd Senior Benevolent Bowl

Blyth Spartans Reserves v Ponteland United (1.30pm)

Blyth Town v Alnwick Town (1.30pm)

Newcastle Blue Star FC v Seaton Delaval AFC (1.30pm)

Newcastle Chemfica v FC United of Newcastle (1.30pm)

North Shields Athletic F.C. v Percy Main Amateurs (1.30pm)

Shankhouse F C v Cullercoats (1.30pm)

Wallington v AFC Killingworth (1.30pm)