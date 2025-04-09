No surprises in Arena Racing Company Grand Prix heats as top dogs all qualify

Richard Wales and Farneys Willie.

Richard Wales is hoping a positive routine for defending Arena Racing Company Grand Prix champion Farneys Willie can be the key to success in reaching this year’s £12,500 final.

The blue and brindled three-year-old finished third in Heat Three on opening night of this year’s competition at Sunderland Stadium to book his spot in Friday’s semifinals where another top three finish will see him advance to the grand final on Good Friday.

No greyhound has ever won the ARC Grand Prix back-to-back, and the possibility of achieving it is made even more extraordinary given Rotherham-based Richard only has two greyhounds in training.

Richard’s other greyhound – Farneys Mate – also qualified for Friday’s semifinals, but has been withdrawn from the race after picking up a niggle.

After clocking a 39.68 time in his heat, Richard believes his superstar is open to improvement and is keeping his fingers crossed for a positive outcome.

“He came out really well and stayed on strong towards the end,” said Richard. “All you can ask for in the heats is to qualify, and he’s done that so we’re pleased to be in with a chance of defending our crown.

“Four of the top five in the market have been drawn in the first semifinal, so you could say we’ve got the better draw. But all greyhounds in this competition are good and there on merit.

“For now, we’ll just keep his routine the same and hope he can come on from Friday’s run.

“We walk him three times each day and is in a great routine at home. I’m a big believer of a good routine – his walks and meals are always done 10 minutes either side of the day previous.

“Both my kennel hands are making the trip up for the semifinals, plus my son and father so it’ll be a good occasion. Fingers crossed we can qualify.”

Other greyhounds of note to qualify include ante-post favourite New Destiny for Judgement Night champion Mark Wallis, plus 2024 English Greyhound Derby finalist Sunnyside Broxi. Other heat winners included Ballymac Sargie, Newinn Cloud and MakeIt Mead.

There is also local interest with Dean Blackbird’s Killieford Goram reaching his third Category One competition semifinal of his career.

Elsewhere, heats for the SR Transport Dual Distance begin on Friday too with the Category Two competition climaxing on Good Friday.

Tickets for the Arena Racing Company Grand Prix semi finals at Sunderland Stadium on Friday, April 11, are available from £8 online and can be purchased by clicking here. Doors open at 6.15pm with the first of 12 races on the night off at 7.08pm.

Arena Racing Company Grand Prix semi final draw:

Semi Final One: Clodcar Rosie, New Destiny, Troy Robbo, Ballymac Sargie, Emilys Superstar, Newinn Cloud.

Semi Final Two: Sunnyside Broxi, Killieford Goram, Vacant, Farneys Willie, MakeIt Mead, My Own Theory.

SR Transport Dual Distance heats draw:

Heat One: Bramble Nickeen, Lion Heart, Tromora Goal, Tease Me, Cloncunny Black, Nah Then Keefill.

Heat Two: Trooper Mcevoy, Whatever Next, Sunnyside Jayden, Madabout Peck, Stonepark Hoffa, Hazelhill Percy.

Heat Three: Hillside Lily, Singalong Rex, Scarsdale Pronto, Trinity Brett, Hawkfield Diego, Emers Ben.