New shootout world record set as Washington overcome Bedlington 25-24 on penalties

The Division Two clubs met at Ford Hub in Sunderland in an Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup tie and both played their part in a dramatic 90 minutes.

Washington took a narrow lead into half-time as two goals from striker Brad Chisholm came either side of an equaliser from Austin Barbour.

The Terriers looked on their way to the second round as Hener Mateus grabbed an equaliser two minutes into the second-half before Barbour doubled his tally to put them ahead with 17 minutes remaining.

However, there was a late twist as Chisholm completed his hat-trick with a penalty in stoppage-time to ensure the tie would be settled during a penalty shoot-out.

The drama was only just getting underway as the two sides showed their prowess from 12 yards with only five of the 54 spot-kicks being missed.

Eventually, it was Washington that progressed with a 25-24 win in a shoot-out that seems to eclipse the current world record.

That came when 48 penalties were taken in a Namibian Cup tie in 2005 as KK Palace overcame Civics with a 17-16 win and far surpasses the English record of 44 penalties as Wolverhampton-based Old Wulfrunians earned a 19-18 win in the shoot-out.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Washington striker and hat-trick hero Chisholm told The Echo: “It felt absolutely unreal going through after a very long penalty shoot-out.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it before.

“I think every other penalty shoot-out I’ve been involved in has never made it past the first five and I’ve been in a lot of them.

“The craic between the players throughout the shoot-out was class, and it actually led to fewer nerves going around as it went on.

“The feeling to eventually win was so good, we are really good on penalties, so there was no way we were getting beat.”

The Sunderland Echo has contacted the Guinness Book of World Records for official confirmation over the record between the two clubs.

