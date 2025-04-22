New Destiny shows her class to scoop Arena Racing Company Grand Prix in record time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arena Racing Company Grand Prix ante-post favourite New Destiny came from behind to win Sunderland Stadium’s feature race on Good Friday and broke the track record in the process.

The Coronation Cup, Champion Stakes and Challenge Cup champion added to her outstanding CV by scooping the £12,500 first prize for trainer Mark Wallis and owner MWD Partnership.

And she did it in record time by stopping the clock at 38.79 seconds – breaking the previous record held by Coolavanny Aunty since April 2022.

The win was made even more impressive as New Destiny missed the break and was placed third with a lap to go, three lengths behind local hope Killieford Goram and eventual runner-up MakeIt Mead.

New Destiny.

The three-year-old quickly put the race to bed off the fourth bend to win by five lengths with MakeIt Mead in second and kennel mate Newinn Cloud third.

A delighted Sid Huett, Head Kennel Hand for winning trainer Mark Wallis, said after the race: “We were concerned about the draw during the week.

“But missing the break has probably done her a huge favour because Killieford Goram can move off from the traps. She’s delivered an incredible run after, we’re so delighted.

“She’s an incredible greyhound – the kennel superstar. We’re fortunate to train some great greyhounds but she’s up there with the best.

New Destiny with winning connections after landing the Arena Racing Company Grand Prix.

“She probably hasn’t run the track as well as we thought she would, which makes breaking the track record all the more special.

“It was well worth the trip!”

Elsewhere on the night there was an emotional ending to the Arena Racing Company 450 Final as 2023 Northern Puppy Derby, Pall Mall and Gold Cup champion Links Maverick rounded off a sensational career with a win.

Tom Heilbron’s superstar turns four next month and won the night’s category three prize to the delight of his owners who were in attendance.

There was also a local winner in the SR Transport Dual Distance Final, worth £2,500 to the winner, as Lion Heart won off the front for Carl Jackson.

Elsewhere MadAbout Peck scooped the Arena Racing Company Standard Division I for Trimdon trainer Heilbron who also tasted success with Clodcar Rosie in the Arena Racing Company Bitches.

Thats It Jack won on Sunderland debut for Dean Blackbird in the ARC Maiden while Yvonne Bell’s Powerful Penny took the ARC Sprint Maiden. Savva Roberts’ Stonepark Hoffa was a popular winner of the ARC Sprint and Ted Soppitt’s Sunnyside Broxi took the ARC Stayers.

Always Wishing won the lucky last – Division Two of the Arena Racing Company Standard – for George Stark.

Greyhound racing continues at Sunderland Stadium on Friday evenings and Sunday daytime through the spring and summer months with tickets available from £8 via the track’s website and on the door.