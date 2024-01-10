MMA fighter takes a break from day job at Lidl for biggest bout to date

Nathan Haywood is the latest success story to come out of Seaham's TFT gym.

Nathan Haywood. Photo by Angy Ellis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old bantamweight is gearing up to step into the octagon at one of the biggest venues in his native North East after signing to promoter Oktagon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He'll be taking on Roman Paulus, regarded as one of Slovakia's top talents as part of Oktagon 52.

Taking place at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on January 27, it's Nathan's biggest fight to date and he says he's raring to go.

Speaking about his opponent, he said: "He's pretty good and a strong opponent, but I definitely think I'm better in the areas he shines. This fight is absolutely my biggest show and a real step forward in my career.

"It's great to be fighting on home soil and for all my friends and family to be able to come and see me."

Nathan in action. Photo by Angy Ellis Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oktagon describes Nathan as: "A British talent who has the chance to rise further and further to the top of the fight scene. Although he has only recently started his pro career, he has important amateur experience under his belt and an incredible amount of grit and diligence behind him."

Nathan, from County Durham, first got into amateur MMA when he was 14, turning pro in 2022.

He's one of many fighters to train at Seaham's TFT MMA gym in Strangford Road, home to some of the region's top fighters including world heavyweight KSW champion Phil de Fries and Mick Parkin who is signed to UFC.

Nathan is one in a number of pro fighters who fight out of TFT in Seaham. Photo by Angy Ellis Photography

Nathan says it's great to have so many established and successful fighters to look up to at the gym, where he's a regular in between shifts at Lidl in Belmont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's hoping this month's fight will be a stepping stone into pursuing his fight career.

Speaking about why he enjoys the discipline of MMA so much, he said: "It's such an honest sport, if you win or lose it's all on you, you have no one else to blame."