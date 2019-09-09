Here, our resident non-league expert Mark Carruthers reveals who is flying high after a dramatic weekend of non-league action.
With both cup and league action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area.And, as ever, some shock results along the way!Scroll down and click through the pages to see Mark's latest power rankings in our new weekly feature.
1. Easington Colliery (Ebac Northern League Division Two) (20th)
The Colliers make their first appearance in the top 20 after they built on last week’s big FA Vase win against Holker Old Boys by putting five goals past Bedlington Terriers on Saturday.
2. Ryton and Crawcrook Albion (Ebac Northern League Division Two) (19th)
Albion are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions after coming through a penalty shoot-out in their Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup tie against Birtley Town and then drawing at home against Esh Winning at the weekend.
3. Newcastle Benfield (Ebac Northern League Division One) (18th)
A tough week off the field for Benfield after the sad passing of chairman Jimmy Rowe. On the pitch they were beaten by Runcorn Town in the FA Cup on Saturday after falling to a brave 3-2 defeat.
4. Hartlepool United (Vanarama National League) (17th)
Pools extended their unbeaten run to five games with a hard-fought draw against National League leaders Woking in front of the BT Sport cameras on Saturday night.
