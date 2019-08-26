Mark Carruthers reveals his non-league power rankings

Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene?

With the non-league season now well underway, we take a look at which of the sides below the 92 are flying the flag high for the North East – and which still have work to do.

By Mark Carruthers
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 21:33

Our resident non-league expert Mark Carruthers has delivered his power rankings after another hectic weekend of football across the region, which saw some sides continue their strong starts to the season while others struggle for form. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how he has ranked the non-league sides in the area – and his verdict on their performances so far:

1. WEST ALLOTMENT CELTIC (NORTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION TWO)

Seeing a Northern League Division Two side sat at the top of the rankings may be a surprise. But it’s nowhere near as surprising as the form that has seen Jay Bates side plunder their way to 33 goals in their opening seven games. That tally has been helped by Wednesday night’s 4-1 win against Easington Colliery and an 8-2 hammering of Billingham Synthonia on Saturday. They are the form team in North East non-league football.

Photo: Other

2. NEWCASTLE BENFIELD (NORTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE)

What a week it has been for Newcastle Benfield! They secured a third consecutive league win with a 6-1 home hammering of Seaham Red Star on Wednesday night and on Saturday they produced an FA Cup shock as a late Dennis Knight penalty gave them a 1-0 win against BetVictor NPL North West club Workington

Photo: Frank Reid

3. RYTON AND CRAWCROOK ALBION (NORTHERN LEAGUE DIVISION TWO)

It’s safe to say that Albion weren’t seen as one of the fancied sides in the Northern League’s second tier this season. But they continued their impressive start to the campaign by collecting six points from two tricky away fixtures this week with a 2-0 win at Billingham Synthonia and followed that up with a win by the odd goal in five at Bedlington Terriers at the weekend.

Photo: Other

4. MARSKE UNITED (BETVICTOR NPL NORTH WEST DIVISION)

Marske may have felt slightly underwhelmed by their mid-table finish in their first season at step four of the non-league pyramid. But they have started this season in clinical fashion and a 1-0 win at Brighouse Town on Monday night was quickly followed by Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win at former Northern League rivals Ashington represented a very impressive week.

Photo: Other

Page 1 of 5