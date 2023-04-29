News you can trust since 1873
Lambton Raptore Basketball Club teams win league titles

A Sunderland-based basketball club is celebrating after two of its teams picked up league titles.

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Lambton Raptore Basketball Club's senior team, Lambton Legion, won Durham League Division 2.Lambton Raptore Basketball Club's senior team, Lambton Legion, won Durham League Division 2.
The club’s senior team, Lambton Legion, were successful in winning the Durham League Division 2.

Meanwhile the Lambton Raptore U14s overcame all opposition as they went undefeated through the season to lift the Durham League trophy.

The finals took place at the University of Sunderland's City Space sports complex last Sunday, where the Lambton Street Youth & Community Hub-based club in Ford Estate was cheered on to victory by family, friends and club mates.

Lambton Raptore Basketball Club's Lambton Raptore U14s went undefeated to be champions of their Durham League.Lambton Raptore Basketball Club's Lambton Raptore U14s went undefeated to be champions of their Durham League.
“Winning the cup has been a great way to end our first season as team,” said Lambton coach Jordan Burns.

Club chairman and founder, Arnel Clemente, said: "We formed Lambton Legion as part of our wellbeing programme from a bunch of very diverse individuals who just enjoy playing. This exceeded our expectations that we are so proud of.

"Considering that a Sunderland-based club has achieved something like this, we have found a reason to progress.

"These awards are a representation of the volunteers and the youth centre dedication to our junior and senior programmes.”

In addition to their triumphant cup run, Lambton Legion came a close second in the County Cup and Raptore U16s were runners-up in their Durham League.

Programmes and activities for ages from U8 up to seniors are on the club’s Facebook page. For more, email [email protected]

