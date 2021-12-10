Karate kids punch above their weight in international competition

Maddy Taylor in action

The Dokan Karate club – which runs training sessions in Fulwell, Boldon and Whitburn – came back from the Kanzen Cup International held at Dundee with nine gold medals.

In all, the squad of 19 won 32 medals – with two golds won by nine-year-old Ewan Baxter.

The club’s other gold medalists were Evie Snowdon, nine; Rebecca Davis, nine; Holly Mataric, 11: Imogen Dunbar, 11: Laila Hunnam, 11; Myles Shovlin, 15, and Eve Palmer. 17.

Eve Palmer going through her paces

Dokan Karate Club coach Kevan Mitchinson said: “Because of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, this was a tremendous performance after no major tournaments since the Spring of 2020.

"The tournament attracted some huge squads with entries from Romania, France, Pakistan and Ireland and we finished fifth on the medal table which, considering the top two squads entered over 100 students, is a very respectable position from our 19 students.”

He added: “Despite the challenges the squad have faced, they have trained diligently and continued to maintain the standards required to compete.

"Their resolve and dedication has been admirable.”

Laila Hunnam during the competition

Dokan Karate Club runs classes at Whitburn Parish Hall, All Saints Church, Cleadon and Redhouse Community Centre.

Kevan added: “We have a lot of new starters and some of the squad have been with the club for nearly 10 years. This year’s aim is to create a whole new junior competition squad.”

For more information, go to Facebook DKA Dokan, www.dokan.co.uk or call Kevan on 07939130411

Some of the Dokan Karate Club members