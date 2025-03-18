Grounds Week: Sunderland grounds team with 70 years’ combined experience share what it’s like working at a greyhound racing venue

The weather is a national obsession - but for the grounds team at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium managing conditions in all seasons is a full-time responsibility.

And to celebrate Grounds Week 2025, the Newcastle Road venue’s team of five full-time grounds staff have revealed more about the work which takes place behind the scenes to ensure a smooth running surface.

Led by Head Groundsman Tony Foster, the track’s team includes Jeff Hopper, Andrew Mackel, John Hughes and Luke Wilson. Jeff has been working trackside since 1996 – a dozen years before the youngest member of the team, Luke, was born.

Tony joined from a background in landscaping while Andrew decided a career in the outdoors was for him after leaving university. John is the oldest member of the team, aged 64.

Sunderland Stadium's grounds team.

Together, they have more than 70 years’ experience preparing Sunderland Stadium’s racing surface and maintaining the grounds beyond the track’s perimeter for the venue’s five weekly fixtures including Friday nights and Sunday daytime.

Tony revealed more about the challenges his team face so racing can go ahead, and explained managing extreme weather so racing can go ahead as the team’s biggest challenge.

“A lot of people don’t know we race 52 weeks each year,” said Tony. “That means delivering a safe and consistent racing surface in the height of summer and depths of winter.

“Our biggest challenge is the snow – no one wants to see snow in the forecast.

“When everyone pulls together to get a fixture on in challenging conditions like the snow, as a groundsman there’s no better feeling. A lot of Brits are obsessed with the weather forecast, but for us it genuinely controls our lives and how simple – or complex – our day will be.”

Unbeknown to many racegoers, Tony and his team’s day can begin five hours before racing starts where 60 individual measurements are taken from a penetrometer to assess track conditions.

Preparation varies depending on weather conditions, with the team also checking key equipment such as pulleys and traps so racing can take place safely.

Tony added: “Our main responsibility is keeping the running surface consistent across the whole track, all the lads have a good eye for track visuals.

“The penetrometer measures how compact the sand is and we’ll use the readings to determine what our work looks like in the hours building up to the first race.

“If the track is too firm, we can use a power harrow to reset it for racing. If the track is too soft, we’ll use our tractors to tyre-pack the surface and make it firmer – it’s a constant balancing act and before each race meeting the track vet, track staff and management team walk the track alongside retired racer Trish.”

Having navigated the winter, the warmer summer months will be welcomed by Sunderland’s grounds team.

But even in freezing temperatures, Tony admits to enjoying his role and recommended a career as a groundsman to everyone.

“Working as a groundsman is hugely rewarding,” said Tony. “We’re lucky to have a great team which pulls together when there’s an issue which needs fixing, often when we’re under pressure on time.

“If you enjoy the outdoors and are a hands-on person, it’s definitely a role to consider getting involved with.”

Further information about Sunderland Stadium’s upcoming fixtures is available online.