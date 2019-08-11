Farringdon Detached manager hails squad after impressive start

Wearside League Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup first round match between Hylton CW FC (light blue) and Farringdon Detached, played at Billy Hardy Sports Complex, Castletown, Sunderland.

Farringdon made it three wins in a week as they came through a ten-goal thriller against former Development Division rivals Hylton CW in the first round of the Alan Hood Total Sport Charity Cup on Saturday.

Connor Gales led the way with a hat-trick, David Stevens scored twice, and Ryan McCollin got the other goal in a dramatic 6-4 win as Stewart’s side built on their league wins over Coxhoe Athletic and fellow Wearside League new-boys Durham United.

Farringdon go looking for a fourth consecutive win when they host Silksworth CW in midweek and Stewart is hopeful that his side can carry on their impressive start to the new campaign.

He said “We started off very similar to how we did against Durham United on Wednesday.

“We got a two-goal lead despite being under a bit of pressure, and then we let them back into it.

“We were 4-2 behind and I thought it was game over, but we rallied a bit and we got a solid win.

“I said to the lads that we had a tough game on Wednesday, and we had the same yesterday.

“To have three wins out of three is absolutely brilliant and I think a few people have opened their eyes to what we could do this season.

“We just have to keep going, showing the character that we have shown so far against a very good Silksworth side.”

Hebburn Town Reserves also made their way into the second round of the competition as former Silksworth CW striker Harry Munday grabbed the only goal of the game in their home win against Darlington Town.

And two first-half goals from Liam McVicar and a late strike from Dan Hailes helped last season’s beaten finalists Gateshead Leam Rangers to a 3-0 win at Coxhoe Athletic.

Horden CW assistant manager Lee Bogan hailed his side after they produced a stunning 4-0 home win against Richmond Town in the preliminary round of the competition.

David Doughty, Peter Crawford, Robert Renwick and Liam Appleby all hit the back of the net to help Horden to an impressive win over one of the fancied sides in this season’s Wearside League.

Bogan told the Echo “We got off to a great start and scored within a minute, and we totally dominated after that to be fair.

“Everybody played their part against a good Richmond Town.

“We scored some good goals; well-worked goals and we are very pleased with the performance.

“We made some changes and they just worked for us.

“We are very happy with the result and the performance.”

Darlington RA needed a penalty shoot-out to find their way past Division Two side Sunderland TC Plastics.

A Christian Holliday hat-trick wasn’t enough to help RA through in normal time as the two sides shared six goals, but they did progress after a 4-3 win in the shoot-out.

Durham United are still looking for their first point since they secured promotion into the Wearside League after a brace from Mikey McGee led Wolviston to a 2-0 win at New Ferens Park.

FC Hartlepool made it two wins in as many games as they saw off Annfield Plain at Grayfields.

There were four different goalscorers for Terry Hill’s men as Mike Snowdon gave his side a half-time lead and Paddy Mulvey, Connor Campbell and James Snowdon all found the target in the second-half.