FA Vase draw reaction from debutants Sunderland West End

Sunderland West End have been handed a trip to the North West for their first ever tie in the FA Vase.

Anthony Nelson’s side will travel to Hallmark Security League First Division club Garstang in the First Qualifying Round of the competition on Saturday, 31 August.

And Nelson won’t have to look far for advice on facing the Lancashire outfit – who were knocked out of the Vase by Sunderland RCA last season.

The West End boss revealed that he would be contacting RCA manager Martin Swales over the coming days as he prepares for a historic tie for his club.

He said: “Martin is my mate, so I will be straight on the phone to him to get a bit of advice on what they are like.

“But we are all excited about playing in the Vase and we would love to have a run in the competition.

“It’s an exciting experience for us all and one that we will have to learn from.

“It’s a learning-curve, but even just winning a tie would huge for everyone connected with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is no pressure on us, and we will enjoy the experience of being in the Vase.”

West End will host either Padiham or Northern League Division Two rivals Bedlington Terriers in the Second Qualifying Round if they overcome Garstang.

Elsewhere in the draw, Seaham Red Star will also face a trip to Lancashire as they have given an away tie at Nelson – with a visit to North West Counties League Division One North club Steeton up for grabs in the Second Qualifying Round.

Ryhope CW will host Northern League Division One rivals North Shields and Chester-le-Street Town will entertain Garforth Town.

The winners of those two ties will face each other in the next round at the Cestrians’ Moor Park or Garforth’s Genix Healthcare Stadium.

Washington will face a tough-looking tie at Knaresborough Town and will head to either Whitehaven or Billingham Synthonia.