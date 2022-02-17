Exclusive: Sunderland MMA fighter Andrew Fisher set for Bellator London showdown

Fisher will be fighting at the Bellator London event on Friday, May 13th at the OVO Arena, Wembley with the card also set to be shown on BBC 3.

The Seaham-born puncher faces off against German lightweight fighter Attila Korkmaz as he looks to add to his 18-8-1 record when he heads to the capital in May.

“The guy I’m fighting now. When I was signed to a Russian organisation, he was signed to them as well, Fisher exclusively told The Echo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Fisher - Photo credit: BELLATOR MMA / LUCAS NOONAN

“I’m a bit older than him and a bit more established. I was higher ranked than him and he was just coming through.

“I know who he is and he’s a really good fighter. I think he will be a good opponent.

“I’m not looking past him at the minute, It’s just him. There’s really not much else going on in my life right now apart from this fight.

“He is a good guy but every fight is a big fight and every fight is your life and is the only thing I’m thinking about at the moment.”

Andrew Fisher - Photo credit: BELLATOR MMA / LUCAS NOONAN

Fisher’s last bout was a no-contest after an unfortunate accidental eye poke saw his fight stopped with Scotsman Robert Whiteford.

“It is what it is. I was doing good in that fight but you can’t really dwell on it too much, can you?

“I was disappointed because the guy I was fighting with was a big name and I thought I could beat him.

“That didn’t happen and it ended up being a no contest. I was hoping to take his name and get some of the higher-ranked guys.”

As well as being a successful fighter, Andrew coaches a number of top fighters from his gym, TFT MMA in Strangford Road, Seaham.

Among them is Thornhill fighter Phil De Fries who last year brought home the world heavyweight title for the sixth time running, smashing a new record for the belt with Polish promoter KSW.

Other professional fighters to fight out of the gym include Cal Pacino and Justin Burlinson.

“It is really nice because when I started out there wasn’t really any coaches up here and it was just a few of my friends.

“But now we’ve built a good stable of fighters coming through and there’s lots of established pros coming through now and amateurs following up.

"It is good because it means I have a lot of good local sparring partners so I don’t have to travel as much.

“I’m still going to travel during this fight because I like to do it.”

"Sunderland really is a hotbed of fighters,” Fisher explained before his last fight to The Echo.

“I think it’s because growing up here you are either into football or fighting, and many have gone into it as a discipline.

"When I was younger I went to a boxing gym and it put me off because it’s just about fighting, but with MMA it’s so many different disciplines, such as grappling and wrestling. It’s such a great way to develop skills and confidence.”

Tickets to see Fisher’s fight at Bellator London are now on sale at both axs.com/uk and BELLATOR.com and the card will be shown live on BBC 3.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative sports coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.