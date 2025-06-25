England’s bold push for women’s rugby: Inside the RFU’s £12M ‘Impact ’25’ Programme

As England prepares to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) is taking center stage not just with its teams but with an ambitious, strategic vision for the future of women’s rugby.

Through its £12.13 million legacy initiative known as “Impact ’25, the RFU aims to dramatically grow and transform the women’s and girls’ game across the country. It’s one of the most comprehensive investments into the sport ever made in the UK—and it's already showing results.

Launched in April 2024, Impact ’25 is a four-year programme set to run through and beyond the 2025 World Cup. With funding from the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and in collaboration with Sport England and UK Sport, the programme’s mission is to create long-term change.

The RFU has outlined four major pillars as part of the Impact ’25 strategy:

Facility Development – Many rugby clubs across the UK were originally designed with only male players in mind. Through Impact ’25, hundreds of clubs are receiving upgrades to create safer, cleaner, and more inclusive facilities for women and girls. This includes female changing rooms, sanitary product access, and accessibility improvements. Coaching and Match Officiating – A major barrier to women's participation in sport can be the lack of female mentors and role models. Impact ’25 focuses on training more female coaches and referees, not only improving representation but also building leadership pathways in rugby. Participation and Volunteering – The programme actively supports under-12s rugby, a foundational age group that introduces thousands of girls to the sport. It also encourages volunteering, building a strong network of community advocates to support growth from the grassroots up. Community and Fan Engagement – Finally, the RFU is investing in campaigns and local events to increase visibility of the women’s game and foster passionate fan bases for clubs at every level.

Early Wins and Growing Numbers

Impact ’25 may only be a little over a year old, but its results speak volumes.

£3 million has already been distributed to 655 rugby clubs across the country.

launched girls’ under-12s programmes, introducing rugby to new generations. Over 1,200 coaches and referees have been supported or trained through RFU schemes.

have been supported or trained through RFU schemes. More than 500 clubs now offer free sanitary products as part of inclusive facility upgrades.

Thanks to this momentum, the 2023/24 season recorded a 9.3% increase in girls’ participation, with over 22,795 young players now part of the rugby system. The RFU is targeting 100,000 active women and girl players by 2027, and with this upward trend, that goal feels increasingly within reach.

Voices from the Pitch

The programme has received widespread praise from players, coaches, and communities.

Amber Reed, centre for the Red Roses, emphasised how sport can change lives: “Rugby has given me so much, and I’m so excited to see other women and girls have their lives positively changed by our sport thanks to Impact ’25.”

Similarly, international Morwenna Talling stressed the importance of creating welcoming environments: “This is a huge year for women’s rugby, and Impact ’25 is vital in ensuring anyone who wants to try rugby has the right environment to do so.”

Building Toward the World Cup

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will begin on August 22, with the opening match hosted at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. The tournament will culminate with the final on September 27 at Twickenham Stadium, the iconic home of English rugby. Between these dates, fans will witness the very best in global competition—but Impact ’25 ensures that the tournament’s legacy lasts long after the final whistle.

RFU Director of Performance Conor O’Shea said recently: “We don’t want this just to be a great World Cup—we want it to be the catalyst for permanent growth. Impact ’25 is how we make that happen.”

A Template for Other Nations?

With women’s rugby growing around the globe, the UK’s approach could become a model for other nations. By balancing grassroots investment with elite-level aspirations, and by focusing on both infrastructure and people, the RFU is demonstrating how to build a sport that is inclusive, exciting, and sustainable.

As more funding rolls out and momentum builds toward the 2025 World Cup, the future of women’s rugby in the UK looks not just bright—but transformative.