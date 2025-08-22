Getty Images

Former England captain Sarah Hunter hails the growth of women’s rugby, writes PA.

Former England captain Sarah Hunter hailed the growth of women’s rugby as she prepares to experience a World Cup in a “different capacity”.

The 39-year-old retired from rugby in 2023, finishing her career as England’s most capped player with 141 appearances and is now their defence coach.

Hunter featured in the 2010 World Cup and, with the competition returning to English soil this year, she expressed her delight at the growth of the game as England prepare for the tournament opener at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

“I’m super excited just to see them go out. They’re all ready and like I said, it’s been three years in the making since our first camp in Chester,” Hunter said. “This pre-season they’ve worked harder than they’ve ever worked before.

“To see how they’ve grown as a squad and a collective, it’s really exciting for them to be coming now to a home World Cup. “I think a lot of people ask, do I want to be out there and no, I had my time.

“I’m really happy and content with what’s been. I’m now just super proud and privileged that I still get to be on this journey from a different capacity. “If I can help and support them in one per cent a little bit to contribute to what they can do out there, then that makes me really excited by what’s next in my journey.

“Just seeing how the game’s grown, I’ve been lucky enough to play in a home World Cup in 2010 and to see it now, to know that these girls are going to be playing on a bigger stage, it’s exactly where the game should be and it’s great to see that growth.”

As the top-ranked team in the world, the Red Roses enter the World Cup as favourites. For Friday’s USA clash, England head coach John Mitchell named an unchanged side from their 40-6 warm-up victory over France, with skipper Zoe Aldcroft leading the squad.

Veteran Emily Scarratt, who has 118 caps for England, is named as a replacement and is set to make her fifth World Cup appearance. In 2023, the 35-year-old suffered a neck injury but has since returned to the sport and scrum-half Natasha Hunt was full of praise for her team-mate.

“She’s just incredible. The way she conducts herself is incredible,” Hunt said. “Not a lot of people have spoken about it, but for her to have the injury that she had with her neck and be out for 14 months – something like that – and nobody really knew about it.

“To see her come back, I think she’s running around playing some of the best rugby that I’ve seen in a long time. She seems herself again which is amazing to see. “She’s just brilliant for everyone in the squad. Whether it’s for the old girls and she still gives all of us advice, or the youngsters as a calming influence and always knows the right thing to say and the right thing to do in the moment.

“She’s someone we all look up to. I’m very fortunate I’ve managed to live my career with her alongside me.”