England and Durham cricket ace Ben Stokes signs new three-year extension

Ben Stokes of England bats during day four of the First Test Match in the Ashes series between Australia and England at The Gabba on December 11, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old has signed on the dotted line, committing to a further three years at the Riverside, until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Considered one of the best all-rounders in world cricket, Stokes is an integral part of the England team - featuring across all formats since making his senior debut in 2011 against Ireland.

Stokes said: “I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham, I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stokes made his Durham County Championship debut against Essex in 2010, playing 64 red ball games for the club scoring 3611 first-class runs with a best of 185 against Lancashire.

He has gone onto play a further 62 games in the Vitality Blast with a highest score of 90* against Yorkshire in 2018.

Director of Cricket, Marcus North added: “Ben is one of the finest players in the world and while we may not see him as much as we would like his influence around the club remains huge.

“It’s fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes.