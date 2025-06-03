Ebac reaffirms support for Northern League
The company has recently reaffirmed its commitment to the Northern League with a continuation of its more than ten-year support.
Ebac, which is based in Newton Aycliffe, has remained deeply connected to County Durham over the last five decades, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to fostering local talent, sustaining employment, and strengthening the region’s prosperity.
John Elliott MBE DL, founder and chairman of Ebac Limited, said: “From the very beginning, Ebac has been a business rooted in the County Durham community.
“We’ve always supported the local community, for example County Durham cricket academy which has produced some fantastic cricketers, we’ve sponsored Darlington Football Club and several clubs in the Northern League.On a national level, taking teams to Wembley – can you imagine a local footballer playing at Wembley – the Northern League has given them that chance.
“Despite challenging financial conditions, this is something we are completely committed to continuing.”
Glenn Youngman, chairman of the Ebac Northern League, said: “Business involvement helps the League. The support we get from Ebac helps increase the turnover of the League and that actually comes back to clubs because we do believe that is where it should go to help clubs that are struggling financially.”
As part of its ongoing commitment, Ebac proudly sponsors several local organisations, including:
- Durham Cricket Academy
- Northern League
- Darlington Football Club
- Bishop Auckland Cricket Club
- Four Clocks Centre, Bishop Auckland
- Newton Aycliffe FC
- West Auckland FC
- Tow Law FC
- Point North applicants
Through these sponsorships, Ebac continues to play a vital role in nurturing local sporting talent and supporting community initiatives that benefit residents across County Durham.