Durham United manager warns against complacency whilst Silksworth CW prepare to host Darlington RA

Silksworth CW are set to face Darlington RA this weekend.

A 3-2 win at league champions Hebburn Town Reserves got United off the mark for the season and they will travel to FC Hartlepool looking to double their tally for the campaign.

They will face a severe test of their credentials at Grayfields as they face a Hartlepool side that have won all three of their league games so far and conceded only one goal in the process.

Smith admitted that his side had gained confidence from their win on South Tyneside but is wary of the challenge that lies in wait this weekend.

“I’m a firm believer that it is just one game, but obviously it’s a fantastic confidence boost after a disappointing start to the season.

“The games are coming thick and fast and there’s no time to be complacent.

“It was a difficult rut to be in, and although I had confidence that it would come good, it’s not a nice position to be in.

“I’ve had a look at Hartlepool, and they don’t concede goals, that’s something they have carried on from last season.

“We have worked a lot on our own defence in terms of shape, so we hope we can look to keep out their dangerous forwards and get a positive result.”

Smith is without midfielder Matthew Smith and striker Daniel Mann, but Ross Tottle, Ben Hamilton and Michael Ross will return to contention.

Silksworth CW have got their season off to a flying start because they have competition for places.

That was the opinion of assistant manager Michael Curtis as his side prepare to host Darlington RA this weekend.

Wednesday night’s 8-1 demolition of Farringdon Detached took Silksworth to the top of the Wearside League table and they will hope for a fourth win in as many games when they face the former Northern League club at Welfare Park on Saturday.

Curtis said: “We are looking forward to the game and we have a squad that is full of confidence.

“We made a few changes on Wednesday night, so we have good competition for places.

“Darlington RA will be a tough game and we know from experience they are usually capable of scoring goals and beating any team in the league.

“But we just need to concentrate on what we have been doing so far, replicate that and we will perform well again.”

Silksworth are boosted by the return of defender Josh Perry after he completed a three-match suspension, but will have a late check on the fitness of captain James Cook.

Farringdon Detached will hope to bounce back from that midweek hammering against Silksworth when they host Richmond Town.

Manager Ian Stewart will welcome top goalscorer David Stevens back into contention after he missed the defeat through work commitments.

Horden CW have started the season in blistering form and they will hope to maintain their faultless start to the campaign with a home win against Gateshead Leam Rangers.

The visitors will be without striker James Wood as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Boldon CA are looking for a third win in four games when they visit Beechfield Park to face a Coxhoe Athletic side that will be managed by Elliot Cutts for the first time.

Jordan Fenwick will be back in the Boldon squad after an injury forced him to miss Wednesday night’s win at Gateshead Leam Rangers.

Wolviston have a defensive crisis ahead of their trip to Darlington Town with Jae Wilson, Charlie Gaffney, Andrew McGirr and Joe Joyce all unavailable.